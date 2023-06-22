Girls invited to get inspired at 4G STEM Camp

Women leaders in Central Illinois’ manufacturing, technology, and education sectors are working together to coordinate the annual 4G (Girl + Games + Gadgets = Genius) STEM Camp to be held at Bradley University.

4G STEM Camp is a weeklong day camp for girls entering sixth, seventh, and eighth grades and is aimed at overcoming barriers for girls getting involved with STEM. Partners include University of Illinois Extension Fulton-Mason-Peoria-Tazewell Unit and Bradley University Center for STEM Education.

The camp is designed around site visits to Central Illinois businesses, including Methodist College, Advanced Medical Transport, CSE Software, Peoria Riverfront Museum, Peoria County Highway Department,

The Nature Conservancy, University of Illinois Springfield Therkildsen Field Station at Emiquon, where successful women working in STEM careers will provide an orientation to their work including the skills, technologies, and strategies used to excel in their jobs.

Girls will also engage in hands-on activities that demonstrate what it would be like to be in these STEM career fields, as well as learn the skills that will be essential to their future employment. Camp experiences ignite a spark of possibility within the girls and help open their minds to creative and fulfilling careers in central Illinois.

4G STEM Camp will take place on June 26-30, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting and ending at Bradley University. Thirty-five girls will be attending and the schedule of site visits is:

Monday – Peoria County Highway Dept.

Tuesday – Methodist College

Wednesday- CSE Software and Peoria Riverfront Museum

Thursday – the Nature Conservancy and University of Illinois Springfield Therkildsen Field Station

For more information about 4-H, in addition to other youth and adult programs offered through University of Illinois Extension, Fulton-Mason-Peoria-Tazewell Unit, visit our website at extension.illinois.edu/fmpt.