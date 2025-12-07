Grayson attorneys seek mistrial in Massey murder case

SPRINGFIELD – Former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson’s lawyers are seeking a new trial for their client in an effort to overturn his second-degree murder conviction in the death of Sonya Massey.

Defense attorneys Daniel Fultz and Mark Wykoff argued that Sangamon County Chief Circuit Judge Ryan Cadagin erred when allowing a Peoria County jury to hear Grayson’s disparaging remarks about Massey, which were recorded on a police body cam immediately following the July 6, 2024 fatal shooting of Massey, 36, in her home. Massey, a single mother of two from the unincorporated Woodside Township area near Springfield, had summoned police to her home to investigate a possible prowler.

“As a result, the events following the shooting had no relevance to the issues in the case,” the attorneys wrote in their Nov. 26 motion, in which they sought a new trial. “The only purpose served by the introduction of that evidence was to improperly inflame the passions of the jury – which was substantially prejudicial to the defendant.”

Sontae Massey, a cousin of Sonya Massey, said the motion by Grayson’s attorneys displayed “audacity” and that Grayson would one day face a higher form of justice.

“While the timing of this appeal, in my opinion, is tasteless and out of line, we won’t amplify a procedural motion meant to create noise. Our family is focused on healing and on the continued community work honoring Sonya’s life,” Sontae said in an email to Chronicle Media.

Massey family attorney Antonio Romanucci also spoke to Chronicle Media following the defense’s call for a new trial. The Chicago-based attorney called the motion “shameful” on the part of the defense.

“It is shameful that this motion was even filed, because we’ve all seen the video and we know what happened based on what the video shows us,” Romanucci said. “Understanding that post-trial motions are typically filed, we do not agree with any of the comments in the motion itself. All this does is reopen wounds and continue to scar the family.”

Cadagin is expected to rule on Grayson’s motion for a new trial at his scheduled Jan. 29 sentencing in Springfield. Romanucci characterized Cadagan’s decision to wait until that day to rule on the motion as proper and customary.

“I am not shocked by that at all. I think it would be improper for Judge Cadagin to comment on that before he has all the papers and the prosecution responds to it,” Romanucci said.

Romanucci added that an earlier motion by the defense to release Grayson, who is suffering from advanced colon cancer, on bond until sentencing, would have been “devastating” if granted by the bench.

The defense’s motion for a new trial centers on comments made by Grayson that were picked up on body-worn audio and video equipment belonging to a Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputy who arrived at Massey’s home 30 minutes after the early morning shooting. At one point on the audio and video of the exchange shown during Grayson’s trial in Peoria, Grayson can be seen and heard referring to Massey as a “f%#king crazy b&-ch,” among other derogatory characterizations of the shooting victim.

According to Romanucci, showing Grayson’s demeanor, attitude and actions in the moments immediately following the shooting was an essential evidentiary item for the jury of eight women and four men to consider.

“The totality of circumstances is important when you are looking at an event that takes place, especially in a case when there are allegations that deadly force was used inappropriately and needlessly. It’s not just the pull of the trigger that is important, but the totality of it, which shows the person’s state of mind,” the attorney said. “In general, it is not inappropriate to show events after a shooting because it all goes to a person’s state of mind.”

Not only does Sontae Massey expect the defense’s motion for a retrial to be denied, he said the Massey family fully expects Cadagin to sentence Grayson to the maximum sentence allowable for second-degree murder.

“I think we, without question, want him to get the maximum sentence considering the heinous nature of this crime,” he said. ”We actually expect him to get the maximum 20 years with time served.”