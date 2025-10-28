Jury deliberations paused in Grayson murder trial

PEORIA – Jury deliberations have been paused for the night in the murder case of former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson.

At 6:15 p.m., deliberations were paused after seven hours “by agreement of the parties,” according to Peoria County court officials.

Deliberations will begin again at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The jury, shortly after 4 p.m., sent procedural questions to Seventh Judicial Circuit Judge Ryan Cadagin. He informed lawyers on both sides the jury wished to view the police body cam video in private and had questions about certain instructions from the judge, including how to interpret conflicting instructions around consideration of the use of force.

Jurors assembled in the courtroom with attorneys and Cadagin present, presumably to review the video footage with no media or members of the gallery in attendance.

Another short break was taken after that to research the jury’s questions. Shortly after 4:45 p.m., it was agreed that jurors would continue deliberations with new instructions.

Earlier news in the case was:

The murder case of former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson is in the hands of the jury.

Seventh Judicial Circuit Judge Ryan Cadagin handed the case to the jury at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday to begin their deliberations. This followed Cadagin’s instruction to the jury that they could find Grayson, accused in the police-related shooting death of Sonya Massey, innocent or guilty of first- or second-degree murder in the case.

The second-degree murder option was a significant development that came after Cadagin consulted with both sets of attorneys at the request of the defense. That meeting, held late Monday afternoon after the jury had been dismissed, resulted in the charge of second-degree murder being added to the jury’s consideration.

First-degree murder carries a sentence of 45 years to life in prison, while second-degree murder allows a sentence of four to 20 years behind bars. In addition, a verdict of second-degree murder, which a person can commit if he believed he needed to use deadly force but the belief was found to be unreasonable, can allow individuals to earn day-for-day “good time” credit to reduce the length of their sentences.

Prosecution arguments

The courtroom came to order at 9:01 a.m. with more than 20 Massey family members and supporters packing the last four rows of one side of the six-row Felony Courtroom 210 in the Peoria County Courthouse.

“I’m sorry!’ were the last words Sonya Massey said before the defendant murdered her,” shouted Sangamon County First Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Beth Rodgers at the start of the prosecution’s closing argument, startling the eight-woman, four-man jury and onlookers.

She then proceeded to take apart Grayson’s testimony from Monday, saying the defendant lied about how events unfolded despite body cam footage that contradicts his testimony.

“You can see the moment the defendant’s anger takes over, and he won’t be stopped,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers went on to say that despite what Grayson and the defense asserted, there was “no motion of throwing water” by Massey in the body cam footage.

“He snapped,” she argued. “The defendant didn’t try to calm down the situation. She complied peacefully and de-escalation had been achieved; she put down the pot. But he didn’t care.”

In addition, the assistant state’s attorney told the jury that Grayson wasn’t the person who was trapped in her kitchen, and could have easily left Massey’s residence to de-escalate the perceived threat.

“There were a lot of things (Grayson) said on that witness stand that just weren’t true,” said Rodgers. “He claimed she picked up the pot and walked toward him. She did not; she walked toward the sink. His lies do not square with the video.”

Rodgers accused Grayson of lying when the former deputy testified under oath that he heard multiple voices inside Massey’s home in the unincorporated “Cabbage Patch” district south of Springfield after knocking on her door just after 1 a.m. July 6, 2024.

She also questioned the defense’s assertion that Grayson was ever under threat of great bodily harm from Massey’s actions once Grayson was inside her home.

“She was not threatening him. She was saying ‘I’m sorry’ and was apologizing for doing something wrong,” said Rodgers. “There was a gun in her face. She puts her hands up and says she’s sorry.”

The first assistant state’s attorney also scoffed at Grayson’s claim on Monday that he was advancing toward Massey in the video in order to arrest her for assault on a police officer.

“Yesterday, for the first time ever, the defendant would like you to believe he was going to arrest Sonya. You don’t have to believe it because it is not true,” she said.

“The defendant alleges he was justified in the use of force. Just because he is wearing a uniform does not mean that he gets to use deadly force. We don’t ask (officers) to create a deadly situation,” she said.

Rodgers asked the jury to consider why Grayson did not activate his body camera until after “murdering” Sonya Massey.

“We all saw the video,” she said. “He had no legal right to shoot her. You must be persuaded by the evidence that it wasn’t (justified); It was a promise he made to Sonya in her home: ‘I’m going to shoot you in the effing face.’ When you threaten to shoot someone in the face, and you do, that is first-degree murder.”

Defense arguments

Defense attorney Mark Fultz began his closing argument at 9:26 a.m. by telling the jury that what happened to Massey was tragic, but not a crime.

“It must be unimaginable for the Massey family to have to sit here and hear the testimony in this case day in and day out. I wish none of us were here,” he said.

The presumption of innocence must remain in the jury’s minds throughout deliberations, he said:

‘We know you will live up to that promise. This case will come down to one clear choice you will have to make,” the defense attorney said.

Fultz countered Rodgers’ assertions by claiming Grayson was justified by Illinois law to defend himself against imminent deadly bodily force or harm.

“We’re not here to decide whether or not Grayson … followed every national police policy,” he said, referring to testimony offered by prosecution witnesses earlier in the seven-day trial.

Fultz noted that it doesn’t matter if the jury “likes” Grayson, they simply must decide his guilt based on the evidence offered.

“You can’t go back and look at the outcome and say this is what (Grayson) should have done … You have to look at how he saw it that night,” the defense attorney said.

He also accused Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Dawson Farley of fabricating parts of his testimony to shift blame away from himself for the shooting.

“He did not want to be charged in this case,” Fultz said.

Fultz accused a prosecution witness, Seth Stoughton, of fabricating his credentials in order to support his assertion that Grayson acted against accepted police policy regarding lethal force.

He stated that Massey’s blood loss was so severe and immediate, as evidenced by crime scene photos the jury viewed, that “the sad truth is that Miss Massey was not going to survive.”

“Mr. Stoughton was a cop for about five years in Tallahassee, Florida, who had never been involved in an (officer-involved shooting) in his career,” said Fultz. “He was telling you he’s never stood in (Grayson’s) shoes.”

Fultz said Stoughton was analyzing Grayson’s actions yet “never even looked at the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department’s use of force policy.”

The defense attorney insisted that video shows Massey with the pot raised above her head ready to throw. She picked up the pot with oven mitts and advanced, Fultz said.

“It was at that point that things changed rapidly. In that moment, he believed this to be a threat,” Fultz said. “That’s when he decided he needed to get control of the situation. He drew the weapon to gain compliance … and gave multiple commands to drop the pot. It is true that at one point she put the pot down, but for reasons we will never know she reacquired the pot … and threw it in his direction.”

Fultz argued that the defense presented more credible expert witnesses than the prosecution, saying that the defense’s combined years of experience in police force training outnumbered the prosecution’s by more than six decades. He also argued that Grayson had followed police policy in his engagement with Massey.

“You promised you would not find Mr. Grayson guilty unless beyond reasonable doubt,” Fultz said to the jury. “Judge this man solely on the evidence and the law as presented to you. I’m asking you to weigh the evidence before you. Deliberate in good faith; listen, but be heard.”

Fultz wrapped up his remarks at 10:17 a.m. and Judge Cadagin ordered a break until 10:40 a.m.

Prosecution final remarks

Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser began the prosecution’s remarks at 10:40 a.m. by saying that Grayson’s emotions took over before he shot Massey.

“Sonya Massey is dead because of the actions of the defendant,” Milhiser said, referring back to Massey’s early morning 911 call to the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office complaining of a suspected prowler outside her house.

“Instead of sending help, Sean Grayson was sent and Sonya Massey is dead. Send anyone else, and she is still alive,” the state’s attorney said.

Milhiser instructed the jury to rely on what Deputy Farley’s body cam footage revealed when deliberating the truth about whether Grayson had a choice whether or not to shoot Massey.

“The defendant is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of first-degree murder,” he said, adding that Grayson failed to administer aid after the shooting, which an autopsy revealed severed the carotid artery in Massey’s neck, causing her death.

“The defendant made a series of decisions that were technically unsound and inappropriate,” added Milhiser. “The defendant started it and finished (the conflict). This is not second-degree murder, it is first-degree murder.”

Farley’s full body cam video was shown in the courtroom beginning at 10:54 a.m. Jurors focused intently, though one female juror, looking uncomfortable, glanced away at several points. The Massey family and their supporters were concentrating intently on the video while Grayson, head down, seemed to be taking notes. He looked up twice at the video, including during the shooting.

The video footage revealed that immediately after firing three times and striking Massey once with a bullet from his 9mm Glock service weapon, Grayson issued an expletive.



When Farley said “I’m going to go get my (emergency aid) kit,” Grayson can be heard responding, “Never mind — it’s too late.”

Sonya Massey’s mother, Donna, began openly sobbing.

“She is still gasping a little bit” either Grayson or Farley, who had by then decided to render aid to Massey, could be heard saying.

A moment later, another officer arrived and can be heard questioning Grayson about what had happened.

“She was going to throw a pot of boiling water at me,” said Grayson.

“She’s still gasping” can be heard again.

Other Massey family members were now seen openly sobbing in court.

The video continued until 11:05 a.m. — 11 minutes in all.

Milhiser, animated, then displayed the pot that was entered into evidence last week to the jury again, saying it did not qualify as a deadly threat to Grayson.

“He followed zero training (shooting her in the face). And to let her bleed to death? There is a chance that she could have survived if he had started sooner,” Milhiser said.

He then replayed portion of the video at 11:08 a.m.

“She’s done. That’s a head shot. Goddammit,” Grayson can be heard saying.

Moments later, Grayson tells first responders outside the house that Massey is “10-96,” a police code for a mental subject.

“Yeah, I’m good. This (effing) bitch is crazy,” he says.

Milhiser then stopped the body cam video and turned to the jury, asking them not to let Grayson “walk out of here with a verdict of second-degree murder” or innocence.

He ended the prosecution’s closing argument at 11:14 a.m.

Jurors sequestered

Grayson, appearing in the same navy blue suit and white collared shirt he has worn throughout the trial, was seemingly relaxed and attentive during closing arguments.

At times, he leaned forward with his elbows on the desk in front of him, focusing on closing remarks made by both sides.

Alternate jurors 14 and 15 were excused from the trial at 11:35 a.m., with instructions from Judge Cadagin to not speak to anyone about the case or follow it on social media.

At 11:39, Grayson, handcuffed, was escorted from the courtroom. Bailiffs then escorted the jury to a secure part of the courthouse to begin their deliberations.

Chronicle Media free-lance reporter Tim Alexander is providing daily updates on the trial from inside and outside of the Peoria County Courthouse.