Defense rests after Grayson takes the stand in his murder trial

PEORIA – Former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson took the witness stand Monday in his own defense.

In what some trial watchers saw as a surprising move, defense attorney Daniel Fultz led Grayson through his own account of what happened in the early morning hours of July 6, 2024, after Grayson and Deputy Dawson Farley arrived at the home of Sonya Massey, 36, in response to a possible prowler call.

The defense rested its case later Monday afternoon.

Peoria County Circult Court Judge Ryan Cadigan gave jury instruction at about 3:30 p.m., with closing arguments set for Tuesday morning.

Dramatic testimony

Grayson, appearing pallid and drawn, possibly from the effects of stage four colon cancer, was led by Fultz through his response to Massey’s summons to the unincorporated “Cabbage Patch” district south of Springfield and Massey’s residence at 2868 S. Hoover Street, at around 1 a.m. July 6, 2024.

As 13 Massey family members and supporters looked on, Grayson described the Cabbage Patch district as a ”higher crime area” known for its high ratio of “shootings, guns, burglaries and home invasions, and people breaking into cars.”

He testified that he and Farley arrived at the Massey residence in separate squad cars at virtually the same time and approached the residence together, as per their training.

Grayson admitted he failed to adhere to his training by not activating his body-worn camera immediately after Massey, who initially failed to respond to several knocks, finally answered her door. Instead, it was Farley’s body cam that captured the first few moments of the fatal exchange between Massey and Grayson. He described how both deputies attempted to get Massey to respond to her door, including having a police dispatcher phone the residence, to no initial avail.

“I could hear loud voices (inside) but couldn’t hear what they were saying, which raised my concern level. I was afraid someone had made it inside,” said Grayson, who, before approaching Massey’s door, had discovered a smashed-in window on what turned out to be Massey’s vehicle and a brick lying on the SUV’s floor board. “I was worried something was going on inside, and we didn’t know what was going on.”

It took about four minutes for Massey to open the door to the deputies, according to Grayson, at which point Massey stated “‘please, don’t hurt me.’

“I responded,‘Why would we want to hurt you; you called us?’ She kept saying she needed help. I asked what kind of help she needed, and she said nothing. I asked her if she was mentally OK. I thought she might have been under the influence of something.”

Massey raised suspicion among the deputies when she initially indicated that the SUV in her driveway did not belong to her, even though a registration check initiated by Farley returned Massey as the owner of the vehicle.

“I couldn’t figure out why (Massey) was lying about the car, so at that point I just said ‘OK, I just need to do a (report),” Grayson said.

By this time Massey had invited Grayson inside the house, Grayson testified, where Farley joined them after calling in the SUV’s vehicle identification number. Upon entering the residence, Grayson said he observed both a baseball bat and a Bible positioned just inside the front door. He dismissed the presence of the bat as a self-defense measure employed by Massey against the suspected prowler.

Grayson said that Massey, whom he had never met before, initially refused to identify herself, adding to the deputy’s confusion as to what was going on at the residence. At one point grimacing in discomfort and adjusting his posture in the witness chair, the defendant testified he didn’t initially notice the boiling pot of water on Massey’s stove that would become the key piece of evidence in the case against him.

“I heard some popping and crackling …(right before) she asked me to hand her the Bible,” the defendant recalled. “I observed the bottom (of the pot) turning red like it had been on for a while. I pointed to the stove and asked (Farley) to go check on the stove. Miss Massey (who had complied with an order to set down the pot of boiling water and went to the floor behind a kitchen partition) jumps up and quickly goes in behind my partner to the kitchen. I was concerned as to why she jumped up, so I positioned myself to be able to react if anything happened.”

Grayson testified that no pasta or other materials were near the stove, furthering his suspicion that the water may have been boiled for another purpose. He instructed Massey to turn off the stove, at which point she quickly complied but, while donning oven mitts, then turned to face Grayson with the pot of boiling water in hand.

“I wasn’t quite sure what she was going to do,” said Grayson, testifying that at that point he was maybe five or six feet away from Massey. “She asked me where I was going, and I said ‘away from you and that hot, steaming pot of water.’ Things are going through my head that are raising a lot of concern. She said ‘See this steaming pot of water? I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.’

“She said it twice … at this point I think she is ready to throw the pot of boiling water at me.”

Grayson said that his training assured him that it was appropriate to meet the level of force with deadly force.

“I was fortunately able to match the force of the threat,” he said.

Defense attorney Fultz questioned Grayson as to why he did not simply use a taser to contain Massey after she presented a threat to the deputy. He cited an older model taser he had been assigned that had failed to engage on two prior occasions when he needed it as a reason. He also said that Massey’s multiple layers of clothing likely would have meant the older taser model’s short prongs would not have latched to her skin, and that “tasers don’t work on everybody.”

Grayson swore that he issued more than one deadly force warning to Massey, as required by Sangamon County’s use of force regulations and training.

“I was about to attempt to place (Massey) in handcuffs with the charge of aggravated assault on a police officer” for threatening him with the boiling water, according to Grayson, when Massey escalated the threat.

He testified he only discharged his weapon “as she was throwing the pot at me.”

On cross examination by Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser, Grayson was accused of “mentioning new information today” that was not included in the defendant’s written statement about the encounter, which was witnessed by an Illinois State Police investigator and Fraternal Order of Police representative on July 9, 2024.

“Did you think you needed to put everything in the report that was clearly in the body cam video?” Fultz asked Grayson under redirect.

“No, because it was in the body cam footage,” Grayson responded.

Witness: Grayson ‘sobbing’ after shooting

After a break, defense attorney Mark Wykoff called to the stand Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Eccleston, who testified that he arrived at Massey’s home at around 1:30 a.m. the day of the shooting.

He had heard on his police radio that an officer-involved shooting had occurred, and on arrival saw Grayson emerging from Massey’s home. Eccleston found Grayson to be “panicked, with very heavy breathing. He started sobbing over by my car and pacing back and forth.”

Eccleston said he spent the next four or five hours with Grayson, escorting him to the hospital and engaging with Grayson in an effort to calm the deputy. Under cross examination by the prosecution, Eccleston admitted he may have advised Grayson “not to say an effing thing” and to turn off his own body camera at one point.

The defense’s next witness was Glyn Corbitt, who, following a 34-year career in law enforcement, founded a consulting business that provides consultation, expert analysis and testimony for attorneys and prosecutors, along with training on various use of force. Corbitt, who managed the special services section of the Georgia Public Safety Training Center and led security for former Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton, testified that Grayson, responding under threat of deadly force, made tactically correct decisions prior to and during the shooting of Massey.

“At the time (Grayson’s) actions were appropriate,” said Corbitt. “The use of force was appropriate … based on what his perception was.”

After lunch, Corbitt was asked, “Do you believe shooting Sonya Massey in the face was an acceptable de-escalation of force (by Grayson)?” “

“Yes,” Corbitt responded.

Next on the stand was Kevin Davis, a retired deputy sheriff and Akron, Ohio police sergeant who received the 2018 State of Ohio Attorney’s General’s Award for Distinguished Training and was inducted into the National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame in 2019 as Trainer of the Year.

He is the author of “Use of Force Investigations: A Manual for Law Enforcement” and consults on police use of force throughout the country.

Davis said that after reviewing all available video and other evidence surrounding the case and reviewing the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office’s use of force policy, he felt that Grayson’s actions conformed with the county’s lethal force standards and general police standards for de-escalation of force.

“My opinion is that it was warranted,” said Davis. “The question is if at the moment this use of force was within accepted general police procedures and practices, not in hindsight.”

Motion for ‘directed verdict’ denied

Moments after the prosecution rested its case at the start of the day’s proceedings, Wykoff asked Peoria County Circuit Court Judge Ryan Cadigan for “directed verdict.” which would have allowed the judge to decide the case instead of a jury.

Wykoff claimed the prosecution had failed to meet its burden of proof before asking Cadigan to decide the case on his own. The prosecution objected and the judge denied the motion for a directed verdict.