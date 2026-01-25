Housing costs stay in line for Peoria County residents

Peoria County has the distinction of being the most affordable county in the nation to own a home, according to a new report.

Assuming a 20-percent down payment on purchase, owning a home in Peoria County consumed an average of 14.5 percent of typical wages – the lowest mark in the country, noted representatives of ATTOM, a curator of land, property data and real estate analytics.

The firm’s 22026 Rental Affordability Report ranked Peoria County the most affordable for home ownership, followed by Wayne County, Michigan (14.9 percent of typical wages) and three Alabama counties (the lowest at 15.1 percent of typical wages).

ATTOM statistics note that renting a three-bedroom property in Peoria County took an average of 22.4 percent of residents’ typical wages, nearly 8 percentage points higher than owning a home.

Although 8 percentage points higher than owning, Peoria County still ranked fifth in affordability for home renters.

Peoria County; Jefferson County, Alabama; and Wayne County, Michigan, were the only counties in the nation to rank in the top five in affordability for both home rentals and home ownership.

While home ownership would prove more affordable in the long run for many Peoria County residents, and Americans in general, it usually requires a large up-front deposit, and 2025 ended with record-high home prices that may make it hard for some potential buyers to make the leap.

In Peoria County and more than two-thirds of counties analyzed, median home prices rose faster than rents in 2025.

“Renters looking to put down roots, young families who need more space, professionals relocating for work, and many others are facing a very tough choice,” said Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM. “The data shows that buying is typically the most affordable long-term option, but as the housing market sets new record-high prices quarter after quarter, affording the initial investment becomes increasingly challenging.”

The median for home rentals actually dropped 5 percent in Peoria County last year, going from $1,394 per month in 2024 to $1,320.

The median single-family home in Peoria County rose 3 percent, going from $130,000 in 2024 to $133,000 in 2025. There were 3,248 single-family homes sold in the county during 2025.

Weekly wages in Peoria County outpaced both home rentals and single-family home sale prices, rising nearly 5 percent, going from $1,308 in 2024 to $1,357 last year.

In comparison in Northern Illinois’ Cook County, home rents outpaced home prices. Cook was with Alameda County, California; and Palm Beach, Hillsborough and Orange counties in Florida as the most populous counties where rents rose faster than home prices.

The median for a three-bedroom home rental in Cook County was $2,647, up 8 percent from the 2024 average of $2,450.

Single-family homes in Cook appreciated 5 percent, going from a median of $333,000 in 2024 to a median of $350,000.

Three-bedroom home rentals also increased 8 percent in suburban Kane County. Rentals increased 10 percent in suburban Lake County and 18 percent in Milwaukee County.

Cook was the largest county in the nation where rent outpaced wages.

Average wages in Cook County increased less than half of what three-bedroom rentals did.

Weekly wages in Cook rose 3.7 percent, from an average of $1,570 to $1,628.

For its report, ATTOM looked at median three-bedroom rents in 2025 along with second-quarter 2024 and 2025 average weekly wage data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (the most recent data available) and 2025 single-family home price data from ATTOM’s publicly recorded sales deed data in 364 counties nationwide.

Rental affordability represents the median fair market rent for a three-bedroom property as a percentage of the average monthly wage (based on average weekly wages). Home-buying affordability represents the monthly house payment for a median-priced home (including mortgage, based on a 20-percent down payment, plus property tax, homeowner’s insurance and private mortgage insurance) as a percentage of the average monthly wage.

