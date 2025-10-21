Jury chosen in Massey murder trial

PEORIA – Jury selection was completed Monday in the trial of ex-Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson, charged with killing Springfield resident Sonya Massey.

Moved to Peoria County due to national media attention, the trial will determine if Grayson is guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated battery and official misconduct in Massey’s death on July 6, 2024.

A panel of 10 men and five women were confirmed for the jury, though the racial makeup of the panel is unclear. They were selected from three potential jury pools. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

A crowd of more than 50 protesters and onlookers gathered on the closed-off section of Main Street across from the downtown courthouse throughout the day, many carrying signs in memory of Sonya Massey or urging justice for her death.

Among those in attendance was Massey’s cousin, Sontae, who spoke to those assembled about the need to rely on their faith and resist the urge to meet anger with anger. He also expressed frustration about what he called untruths being spread around the circumstances around his cousin’s shooting, which occurred during an exchange between her and Grayson over what to do with a boiling pot of water on her stove.

“I’ve been told that Sonya committed suicide by police. I’ve been told that she threw the water that subsequently got her killed, and it was her fault. I’ve even heard that the last words out of her mouth before she was shot in the face was an expletive that she called the police officer. We all know these are untrue,” Sontae Massey said. “Remind yourself that the people saying these things will have to account for their words and thoughts to a higher power.”

He asked that people support the Massey Commission’s calls for action.

“We will be transforming into something more, something that we are tirelessly working on to enact: substantive change,” said Massey. “I also would ask that you keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we are going through (this) terrible time. We also ask that you continue to say her name — Sonya Massey.”

Peoria police were stationed on the courthouse rooftop, as well as on the roof of at least one Main Street business, though no weapons were apparent. A group of police officers stationed at the blocked-off corner of Main and Jefferson streets at 3 p.m. Monday said those who assembled had behaved peacefully and respectfully.

In addition to Massey, speakers at the Main Street rally included Chantell Brooks, the mother of Michael Wesley, who was killed by Chicago police in 2013; Lyrah Hernandez, sister of Luis Cruz, who was killed by Peoria police in 2018; and Anita Johnson, mother of Eddie Russell Jr., who was killed by Peoria police in 2017.

Chronicle Media reporter Tim Alexander will be providing daily updates on the trial from inside and outside of the Peoria County Courthouse.