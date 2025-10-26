Media spotlight put on Peoria as Grayson trial ends first week

PEORIA – With segments of streets adjacent to the Peoria County Courthouse sealed from traffic and a heavy police presence ringing the exterior of the property, including on rooftops, security was unusually tight around downtown Peoria this week.

The case of ex-Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson, charged in the slaying of 36-year-old Sonya Massey of Springfield, has attracted national media attention.

Small demonstrations formed around Main and Jefferson streets each day of the trial, which began Monday with the selection of 12 jurors and three alternates from three jury pools.

This week’s court activity was highlighted by the jury’s viewing of body-worn camera footage of the slaying, and the vigorous cross examination of defense expert witnesses by Grayson’s defense team.

The jury was dismissed for the weekend by Judge Ryan Cadigan on Friday after an oft-contentious opening week of testimony from prosecution witnesses.

Grayson, 31, who worked for the Sheriff’s Department from 2023-24, is accused of shooting Massey after responding to her home at 2868 S. Hoover Ave. for a burglary call made by Massey in the early hours of July 6, 2024.

Grayson is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the killing of Massey inside her home. Due in part to pretrial publicity surrounding the case, Grayson’s defense team’s motion to relocate the trial 70 miles north of Springfield to Peoria was granted by Cadigan, who is a judge for the 7th Judicial Circuit Court of Illinois.

Highlights from the first week of the trial included:

Monday

After a full day of review, a panel of 10 men and five women were confirmed as the jury.

Outside, a crowd of more than 50 protesters and onlookers gathered on the closed-off section of Main Street across from the downtown courthouse throughout the day, many carrying signs in memory of Sonya Massey or urging justice for her death. Among those in attendance was Massey’s cousin, Sontae, who spoke to those assembled about the need to rely on their faith and resist the urge to meet anger with anger.

He also expressed frustration about what he called untruths being spread around the circumstances around his cousin’s shooting, which occurred during an exchange between her and Grayson over what to do with a boiling pot of water on her stove.

“I’ve been told that Sonya committed suicide by police. I’ve been told that she threw the water that subsequently got her killed, and it was her fault. I’ve even heard that the last words out of her mouth before she was shot in the face (were) an expletive that she called the police officer.

“We all know these are untrue,” Sontae Massey said. “Remind yourself that the people saying these things will have to account for their words and thoughts to a higher power.”

Representing the defendant are Daniel Fultz and Mark Wykoff, both of Springfield. The prosecution is led by John Milhiser, Sangamon County state’s attorney.

Tuesday

With a nine-man, three-woman jury and three alternate jurors impaneled by 5 p.m. Monday, it was mostly quiet at the Peoria County Courthouse as both prosecutors and defense attorneys prepared for the murder trial.

Cadigan said the People of the state of Illinois v. Sean Grayson is expected to last two weeks.

Wednesday

The trial commences at 9 a.m. with a bench caution to the gallery about outbursts, interruptions and distractions that could influence the jury.

Following the seating of the jury, which is comprised of eight women and four men, Cadigan warned the jurors against following the case on social media or the internet, posting or discussing information about the case, or discussing particulars of the case with others.

“As jurors, you are charged with making important decisions about this case,” said Cadigan. “The decisions you make must not be based on prejudices or pre-existing biases.”

Milhiser began by accusing Grayson of not having lawful justification to shoot Massey three times, including once in the face. He described a scenario where Massey, who suffered from mental illness, summoned Springfield police to respond to a suspected burglar.

“You will see the interactions between Grayson and Sonya Massey, captured on video. You will see what happens when the defendant gets mad at a woman who had called for help, and shoots and kills her,” Milhiser said.

The case centers around a pot of boiling water Massey can be seen at times holding in the moments before Grayson pulled his 9mm Glock service weapon and fired three times.

Grayson’s defense team is relying upon the jury’s acceptance that Massey had intended to do harm to Grayson, perhaps fatal harm, by wielding the pot of boiling water as a weapon.

“If the state is not able to prove that Mr. Grayson is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, it is your duty to acquit him. There is no crime if you determine that the shooting was lawful. We believe the evidence will show that Mr. Grayson’s actions were appropriate, and that he is not guilty of any crime,” defense attorney Fultz said, adding that his client feared for his life due to Massey’s erratic behavior.

“Miss Massey made the decision, for whatever reason, to lift the pot of boiling water above her head and prepare to throw it at Mr. Grayson,” Fultz said. “It was not until that point when he discharged his weapon.”

Testimony also saw Grayson’s ex-patrol partner, Deputy Dawson Farley, called to the witness stand. When asked by Milhiser if he felt fear in the moments preceding the shooting, which Farley witnessed, Farley responded that he indeed felt fear – of Grayson’s actions, not those of Massey.

Police-worn body cam footage was shown in the courtroom of the shooting of Massey, who can be seen holding a pot of boiling water from across her kitchen shortly before Grayson fired three times, resulting in her death. Members of Massey’s family, seated on the jury’s side of the small courtroom, were visibly shaken by the footage.

Thursday

Thursday’s expert witness testimony began with that of Illinois State Police Trooper Adam Markwell, a crime scene investigator, who helped process the shooting at Massey’s home.



Graphic crime scene photos were shown to the jury as Markwell detailed the course of his on-scene investigation of the shooting. The laser-sighted Glock 9mm police-issued service weapon Grayson used to shoot Massey was entered into evidence, as were recovered bullets and the uniform and gear the defendant wore at the time of the shooting.

Markwell said he was misled at the crime scene about how many shots were fired by the defendant. It wasn’t until Grayson’s body-worn camera footage was reviewed two days later that it was determined three shots had been fired. Investigators returned to Massey’s home and recovered the third projectile.

Nathaniel Patterson, a forensic pathologist who examined the body of Sonya Massey, confirmed that Massey died of a single gunshot wound to the face.

Following lunch, retired Elgin police Sgt. Anthony Rigano, who instructs law enforcement in crisis intervention and conflict resolution, testified that Grayson’s training should have provided the deputy with the tools and skills required to defuse the situation in Massey’s kitchen.

“Good de-escalation more often than not results in compliance,” said Rigano.

Louis Dekmar, an expert in police policy and police training, was also called to the stand. He, too, testified that Grayson’s actions weren’t consistent with crisis intervention training protocol.

Defense attorney Mark Wykoff questioned Dekmar’s authority as an expert witness, noting that Dekmar, who has 50 years of law enforcement experience, had never previously testified in a felony trial.

Sangamon County forensic pathologist Nathaniel Patterson also took the stand, He testified that Sonya Massey might have survived the shooting if she had received medical treatment sooner and her bleeding was controlled. Though a medical bag was on the scene, prosecutors allege Grayson failed to render aid to Massey, telling Deputy Farley there was no point.

Friday

The fifth day of the murder trial of ex-Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson opened with news that Cadigan had excused a juror from service at the end of Thursday’s testimony for a medical emergency.

The juror, a white woman, was replaced by an alternate juror who is also a white woman. The composition of the 12-person jury remained eight white women, three white men and one Black man.

Seth Stoughton, a professor at the University of South Carolina Law School, testified he had reviewed the officer-worn body cam footage of the slaying of Massey.

Stoughton said that Grayson made decisions that were tactically unsound, including moving forward toward Massey after drawing his firearm instead of maintaining space. He asserted that both Grayson and Farley could have de-escalated or ended the situation inside Massey’s home by exiting instead of continuing to engage Massey

Future

The trial is set to resume in Peoria County Courthouse Courtroom 210 at 9 a.m. Monday. The defense indicated that they expect to give the case to the jury on Wednesday, if things proceed accordingly.

Chronicle Media free-lance reporter Tim Alexander will be providing daily updates on the trial from inside and outside of the Peoria County Courthouse at www.chronicleillinois.com.