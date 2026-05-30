New Peoria golf learning center tees off

Once the hoopla surrounding Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Tuesday, May 19, noon-hour visit to Peoria to help officially re-open the new and improved Peoria Park District Golf Learning Center (GLC) had waned and security agents had vacated the premises, guests and customers were free to look around at the facility and its reported $6.5 million in improved amenities.

The improved facilities and amenities include golf instruction, participation, and simulation in addition to fine dining and a community gathering space that can serve both residents, business and civic groups and out of town visitors.

Among those to stick around and hit a bucket of golf balls at the GLC’s The Bays, described by the District as “a two-level interactive driving range experience,” was Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, a Peoria Democrat who, along with Republican colleague Ryan Spain, who was also in attendance, helped secure $4.75 million from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for the project.

“The (GLC) is an investment in the community,” Gordon-Booth said during the official ribbon-cutting to “open” the new facility, which had been in operation for a few weeks prior. “It creates opportunities for young people to learn and grow, provides another outstanding recreational amenity for families and adds to the momentum we continue to build here in Peoria.”

According to Robert L. Johnson Sr., president of the Peoria Park District board, the new GLC is a space where people can learn, connect and thrive. “It’s about ensuring Peoria remains a vibrant destination where families want to live and businesses want to invest. Parks and recreation are not luxuries; they are essential infrastructure for healthy, strong communities,” he said.

Johnson also cited the potential impact on community development, economic activity, tourism and the ability to attract major events that facilities like the GLC can provide the city.

In his brief remarks, Pritzker called the facility a “significant investment that will be a fixture in this city for many years to come.” The governor praised the cooperative work done by Peoria Mayor Rita Ali, Peoria County Board Commissioner James Dillon, DCEO Assistant Director Cameron Joost, Gordon-Booth and Spain to secure the DCEO grant to complete the project.

“When we work together, we can really get big things done,” Pritzker said. “Projects like this one are about a whole lot more than just golf.”

In addition to The Bays, facilities within the grounds and buildings include indoor tech-enabled golf simulators; Fairways, a full-service bar and restaurant with a southern, Low Country flavor reminiscent of the fare served at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, (the shrimp and rice is a house specialty), and The Range and Loop, a traditional driving range and “wedge-and-putter” course.

Led by chef Josh Lanning, Fairways is described as delivering “bold flavors in a relaxed setting.” Patrons can dine indoors, out on the patio or within The Bays. The restaurant is operated by Gopher Entertainment LLC, a local partnership bringing together Matt and Cortney Rixner, owners of The Fox Pub and Cafe, and Nick Babcock, former owner of Bearded Owl Brewing.

The dual-level Bays, ostensibly modeled on the popular Top Golf facilities, offers linksters pay-by-the-hour unlimited range access for $30 per hour on weekdays and $40 per hour on weekends.

At The Bays, range balls are jettisoned singularly onto an artificial turf striking area from a secured dispenser activated by waving a putter in front of a ground-level laser sensor. Up to six people can whack range balls (one at a time, please) within a single “bay,” which District Executive Director Emily Cahill said speaks to the overall affordability of the facility for families.

“This facility represents where Peoria is headed; the Golf Learning Center is about access, opportunity and community connection,” Cahill said. “It gives young people a place to learn their skills and build their confidence and creates opportunities for families and friends to spend meaningful time together, and it adds another high-quality recreational amenity that enhances the overall vibrancy of our region.

“Communities that invest in parks, recreation and in public spaces invest directly in the public’s future. (Such investments) matter to families deciding where to live, they matter to employers who are recruiting talent and they matter to tourism, hospitality and economic growth.”

To learn more about the new Peoria Park District Golf Learning Center, including hours of operation and restaurant-bar hours and fare, visit https://ppdgolf.org/.