Operation Penguin: A no-fly option for honor flight candidates

PEORIA – Greater Peoria Honor Flight is dedicated to providing veterans from Central Illinois with an unforgettable day of honor in Washington, D.C., to visit service memorials. Operation Penguin, which held its second biennial event on June 23, allowed armed forces veterans who don’t fly on an airplane an opportunity to receive the same sort of honor without boarding a flight out of Illinois.

“Most of the hubs in the Honor Flight network do what is called a ‘flightless flight,’ which allows veterans who can’t get out to Washington, D.C., to receive a day of honor,” said Brent Bixby, vice president of operations for Honor Flight. Bixby, who served for 34 years in the U.S. Air Force, has been involved in Greater Peoria Honor Flight since its 2013 inception. “Our board came up with Operation Penguin because penguins are flightless birds, but also some of our members are connected with the Penguin Project of East Peoria. All that together is how Operation Penguin came to be.”

The inaugural event, held in September 2024, involved an organized trip over the river to Tazewell County to view the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, followed by a trip to the 182nd Airlift Wing based at the Peoria Air National Guard base at General Wayne A. Downing Airport in Peoria. Bixby noticed that unlike Honor Flight, which has strict rules on family accompaniment, many of the participants enjoyed the presence of spouses and other family members during the event.

“A rule of Honor Flight National is that spouses aren’t allowed to be guardians out to D.C.,” he said. “OP allows spouses to go as a guardian, which is very appealing to some of the veterans. With Honor Flight we host a dinner the night before the day of honor, and a welcome home ceremony. With OP we are trying to emulate as much of that as possible.” He added that event volunteers were also allowed to include their children in order to instill respect for the veterans’ service and spark interest in potential armed forces careers.

To start the daylong event, participants met at the Peoria Civic Center Exhibit Hall to check in and board four Peoria Charter buses. Patriot Riders and the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office escorted the buses to the Peoria County Courthouse, where volunteers were staged at the courthouse’s World War I and World War II memorials. Volunteers spoke of Peorians who were memorialized there. A special ceremony, led by Peoria American Legion Auxiliary Unit 2 Commander Jim Ulrich, held at the courthouse’s Bicentennial Plaza, accompanied their visit.

Next up was a visit to the Peoria Air National Guard 182nd Airlift Wing base. As part of both the 2024 and 2026 events, personnel with the 182nd held a “petting zoo” that allowed participants to gain a hands-on perspective on new technologies and equipment in use at the air base. The veterans were also allowed to inspect a Lockheed C-130 Hercules military transport plan and Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopter stationed at the base.

“Security forces come out, combat communications comes out, chemical defense comes out, emergency response and firefighters come out, and they show off technologies that are currently in service. Our veterans get to have cross-generational conversations with current service members, and vice-versa,” Bixby said. “It’s really cool to see.”

After a catered lunch at the airbase, participants took another bus ride to visit the Peoria Riverfront Museum for an exclusive tour of its exhibits, including Ken Burns’ “The Promise of Liberty” signature exhibition centered around America 250 celebrations. Museum CEO John Morris welcomed the group and led the tour of the exhibition.

Later, the group returned to the Civic Center for a special performance by members of the Penguin Project, a performing arts program for children and young adults with disabilities. Following the day’s events a dinner of recognition for the veterans was held at Par-A-Dice Casino Hotel in East Peoria.

Similar to Honor Flight, participants in OP receive a “mail call” bag with locally written letters of appreciation for their honorable military service in defense of our nation. “Friends, families, community members all write the veterans letters and they get handed out in an old-fashioned mail bag like what would occur in service with letters from home,” Bixby explained.

A total of 43 central Illinois veterans participated in this year’s OP events, according to Bixby. This was an increase over the two dozen or more who signed on in 2024. Although interest in the flightless flight is increasing, organizers plan to keep OP grounded as a biennial event for the time being.