Owners not sheepish about love for collie breed

CHILLICOTHE – Dozens of border collies and their human owners met for a weekend of camping, sheep herding and fellowship during the Land of Lincoln Border Collie Association’s annual “trialing” tournament held June 26-27 in Peoria County.

The event attracted enthusiasts from across the Midwest, according to Catherine Price, LOLBCA secretary, of Big Bend, Wisconsin, via England – the ancestral home of the border collie.

“We have people from Indiana, Minnesota, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Texas and all over,” said Price, who, accompanied by her 3-year-old “novice” border collie, Jed, attends about a half-dozen trials in various states per year. “I think we all just enjoy running our dogs and being together and talking dogs. If you walk around here, all you will hear is people talking about dogs. Most of us know each other by first names.”

Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe serves as the site for the annual LOLBCA Trial. “This is a nice location,” Price said of the 400-acre facility, which offers shaded recreational vehicle camping with electric and water hookup, easy access to both Chillicothe and Peoria, and, most importantly, plenty of wide open space to run dogs. “The people here are very good, and accommodations are just down the street if you don’t have a camper. Our members like to come here.”

Established in 1998, the LOLBCA has around 25 or 30 members who hail from all corners of Illinois. The LOLBCA Trial, like other similar trials across the nation, are sanctioned and governed by the U.S. Border Collie Handlers’ Society in conjunction with the American Border Collie Association. A trial relies on a two-person judging system to rate the dogs on how well they herd, separate and pen sheep, according to Price.

“These are essentially line courses, so there are lines that run from one area to another,” she said. “The handler sends the dog out to do an outrun, which has to be in a nice shape and the dog must treat the sheep with respect. You want them to pick up the sheep and bring them down the field in good shape. It basically simulates what you would be doing in a sheep field; bringing them in to go to market. But you don’t want to run the meat off the sheep, so it has to be at an even pace.”

Following the pear-shaped outrun, judges are watching how dogs react to what they refer to as the “lift,’ or the moment the sheep become aware of the dog’s presence and begin moving forward, Price explained. During the “fetch,” dogs must bring sheep through a panel to the handler in a straight line. The “drive” consists of two parts; the drive-away from the handler through the first panel and the cross-drive during which sheep are driven across a field parallel to the handler and through a second gate or set of gates, she said.

To achieve higher scores, judges must observe sheep walking directly into their pen on the first attempt. Sheep must also walk straight into a “shedding ring” and separate into two groups as decided by the course director. Dogs must swiftly separate the sheep and take control of one group, which is considered the most difficult aspect of the trial.

“You have 10 minutes and 30 seconds to complete the trial, which is judged on a 100-point system,” said Angie Hoover, of Florida, who has made the trip to northern Peoria County for the LOLBCA Trial for about the past 10 years with her border collie and traveling companion, Nala. Following the Chillicothe contest, the pair will be heading north of the border to Canada for more trials. “There is one judge and one scribe taking everything down,” she added.

LOLBCA trial results were recorded in several competitive classes leading up to the National Sheepdog Finals in Canby, California, later this year. Points earned for winning or placing high in either the nursery or open classes help to determine which teams of dogs and handlers are allowed to advance to the national competition.

According to DiscoverAnimals.org, the dogs received their name due to their development in the border country between Scotland and England. They first started to become a breed distinct from the modern collie in the second half of the 19th century, a divergence often credited to Queen Victoria. The breed as we know it today has been around for about a hundred years. Regarded as the world’s premier sheep herder, border collies possess unparalleled intelligence and herding instinct. They are known for controlling sheep with their intense gaze.

Border collies are also known as fine companion animals, as long as they are allowed outlets for their natural energy and instincts. Josh Welker of Hanna City, a farmer who owns two dogs he describes as family pets, brought his wife and 4-year-old son, Levi, to Three Sisters Park to watch the dogs work the sheep. Welker is considering purchasing a border collie to help him control cattle and sheep on his farm.

“I’m getting too old to chase them,” said Welker, adding that he has owned several border collies over the years. “We have two Aussies but are thinking about purchasing a trained working dog. In addition to being working dogs, border collies can be excellent companions.”

In all, 42 dogs were registered in open class, with more registered in “nursery,” pro-novice and open ranch divisions for the trial in Chillicothe. The results of the trials are posted on the LOLBCA’s Facebook page.