Peoria closes health department building, limits services during coronavirus

Peoria City/County Health Department is providing emergency response and community guidance during the COVID-19 event.

But the building at 2116 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria, will be closed Tuesday March 17, 2020 until April 1, 2020 at which point we will reassess the closure to the public.

The announcement comes as Peoria County officials report the first confirmed case of COVID-19 coronavirus in the county.

The individual was screened over the phone and tested at home by OSF HealthCare. Public health officials were notified of a positive test, according to state and local public health protocol. The individual is currently recovering at home and is in isolation.

Peoria City/County Health Department is working closely with health officials from OSF

HealthCare and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), investigating and notifying any

individuals who may have had exposure to the individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the county health services during this time will be limited according to our Continuity of Operations to allow staff to respond to this emergency event while assuring health and safety measures continue.

The following programs and services will be closed or limited as designated. Residents are asked to follow the guide below for guidance and do not show up at the building.

Dental Clinic:

All routine exams and follow-up appointments are cancelled immediately.

For emergency dental services only, call for directions 309-679-6141. WIC – Women, Infants and Children:

All appointments are cancelled immediately. Required education and certification will be completed by telephone

Food vouchers will be issued and delivered by certified mail. You will need to be home to sign for the food vouchers.

To sign up as a new WIC client, call 309-679-6076 to complete your application.

For changes to your food package or formula by your doctor, call 309-679-6076 for directions.

Your Breastfeeding Peer Counselor will be available by the telephone number provided to you. Clinical services:

Immunizations closed. Call your medical provider for guidance.

STD Clinic current treatment patients by appointment only. Call 309-6796655.

STD testing closed. Call your medical provider for guidance.

Other limited services will be arranged by clinic staff. Clients will be called by telephone.

Heartland Health Services at Sheridan closed. Appointments are being provided at Heartland East Bluff, 2116 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria, Illinois. Call 309/679-6000 TDD: 800/526-0844 (hearing impaired only)

www.pcchd.org

Vital Records – birth and death certificates:

No walk-ins for copies of birth or death certificates. Peoria County Clerk at the Peoria County Courthouse issues certificates or order online at www.pcchd.org.

Funeral Directors, not having the ability to print certificates, can notify Vital Records and pick up certificates during a specified time each day. Funeral Directors call 309-679-6032.

Vital Records will continue the registration of records for the government.

Lead Hazard Control Program

Closed Environmental Health:

All applications, variances, and all other documents will be accepted by email, fax, or mail. Email: EH@peoriacounty.org Fax: 309-679-6174.

Community meetings and Events:

Cancelled

The building will be open on March 17 as a polling place for the elections. Residents can follow signs to enter the building near the exit drive.

COVID-19 community response meetings will continue as scheduled or as notified.

Daily COVID-19 Press Briefings will continue as scheduled or as notified.

We appreciate your patience and understanding during this stressful time as we work diligently to slow the community spread of COVID-19.

For more information on COVID-19 and other public health updates, visit the Peoria City/County Health Department website at www.pcchd.org.