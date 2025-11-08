Peoria County awards $1.6 million to support adults with developmental disabilities 

The Peoria County Board’s award of $1.6 million to groups that assist area developmentally disabled adults means EP!C’s adult employment programs will continue to function.

EP!C’s chief operating officer, Doris Hayes, explained that the $842,065 in county grant money going to EP!C will provide essential support over the coming year for three programs that help Peoria County disabled adults connect with employers.

“Through our programs, we’re finding around 70 people per year jobs in the community,” said Hayes. “Without this funding from the County Board, we would not be able to offer some of our programs. Some of our programs are unfunded by the state.”

The county funding supports EP!C initiatives such as its Thrive Program, which is a partnership with Illinois Central College that offers on-campus educational opportunities in pre-employment training, as well as culinary and horticulture courses, among other tools.

“This program is about prepping people with disabilities for employment,” said Hayes, adding that around 50 area adults participate in EP!C’s Thrive program. “They take the courses on the ICC campus and upon graduation receive a certificate. We work with them toward internship and then potential employment in the community. The County Board (funding) covers the cost of our education coordinator and all of the supplies that go along with that program.”

In addition, EP!C’s Community Employment Program also offers pre-employment training for people with disabilities and prepares people for the workforce. The initiative helps clients complete resumes and applications, while assisting them in their job search.

Preparing prospective workers for employment interviews is another aspect of the Community Employment Program, as is actively helping them secure jobs in the community. Job coaching after employment is included in the program.

“There will always be someone there with them for their first 90 days as they learn every component of the job,” said Hayes. “(The funding) also covers resources at our career center, where people can have access to our computers and PAES (Practical Assessment Exploration System) Lab where we can assess people’s potential career paths. What we’re doing is a full assessment to prep and place people in jobs and careers out in the community.”

She mentioned HyVee, Kroger, Starbucks and other notable local businesses and nonprofits that have worked with EP!C to provide employment opportunities for the county’s developmentally disabled residents. “The Peoria business community has been very good about hiring people with disabilities,” said Hayes, adding that the monies received from the county fills in the financial gaps left empty by state funding, allowing EP!C to maintain its staffing level and quality of care.

A third program funded by county taxpayer funding, Maximizing Life Skills, supports EP!C’s Community Day Service Center, where around 270 people participate in pre-employment training. “We want to make (people) as independent as possible so they can maintain their living arrangements and can access the community more independently. We offer classroom training in life skills, and then we go out into the community and practice them,” said Hayes, adding that examples include teaching a client how to navigate the city bus system in order to increase or maintain their personal independence.

Volunteerism is another aspect of EP!C’s Maximizing Life Skills program, according to Hayes. “We currently have around 120 people who go out into the community and volunteer at about 60 places,” she said. “Volunteerism can lead to employment, but the other piece of it is that it is a good way to educate the people of the community about people with disabilities. Probably the biggest barrier to employment is that people of the community likely assume that these people do not have competence. But they do have competency if you give them a chance to show it.”

The funding also supports EP!C’s art studio coordinator salary. Around seven art classes per day are taught at the EP!C campus, and the artists are given a showcase to sell their creations to the public.

In total, the Peoria County Board for the Care and Treatment of Persons with a Developmental Disability 2025-26 awards came to more than $1.6 million. The Care and Treatment Board is governed by five members appointed by the Peoria County Board with a stated mission to “identify, prioritize, and create a collaborative effort to meet the Care and Treatment needs of children and adults with mental and other developmental disabilities.” The board is supported through the Care and Treatment property tax levy.

Other organizations receiving funding were: Best Buddies for its Peoria County Inclusive Employment Project ($119,860.20); Camp Big Sky for its Living a Life Like Any Other program ($44,100); Community Workshop and Training Center for its Adult Day Developmental Training program ($82,075) and it Job Rediness program ($353,045); Easterseals Central Illinois for its Early Intervention Services in Natural Environments ($12,495); and Heart of Illinois Special Recreation Association for its FOCUS Adult Day Program ($157,500).