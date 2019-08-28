Peoria County news briefs

PEKIN

Sand volleyball tournament looking for teams

The Marigold Festival is coming up and organizers are encouraging people to enter a team in the annual Sand Volleyball Tournament hosted by www.irvsra.org.

The tournament will be held Saturday, Sept. 7 beginning at 8 a.m., at Mineral Springs Park Sand Volleyball Courts in Pekin — with the rain date being Sunday, Sept. 8.

Eighty-five percent of proceeds from this fundraiser tournament helps Illinois River Valley Special Recreation Association provide low cost social and recreational programing to Tazewell county residents with special needs.

There are two divisions in which teams can compete:

Competitive four-player, co-ed teams playing for cash (minimum one female on court)

Recreational six-player, co-ed teams playing for trophies (minimum two females on court)

The tournament is a pool play and single-elimination tournament.

All players must be at least 13-years –old, with a guardian signature day of event.

All players receive a T-shirt and first-place winnings will be $300, second place will be $200 and $100 and $75 for third-place, and fourth-place finishes, respectively.

Prize money based on 10 team entries.

Team Fee is $5 per team and per player fee is $30 per player starting after Aug. 27. Final entry deadline is Thursday, Sept. 5 at 11:59pm.

To register, call IRVSRA at 309-201-4005, email at casey@irvsra.org or stop by the IRVSRA Recreation Center, 1715 Dragon Drive, Pekin.

PEORIA

Park District hosts Worldwide Day of Play

The Peoria Park District is inviting all to Glen Oak Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 for the PNC Worldwide Day of Play. The park is located 2218 N Prospect Road.

New this year is the PNC Mobile Learning Adventure. This free, community event also features face painting, an obstacle course, carnival games, Touch-A-Truck, children’s resource fair, a bounce house, a community art project, Discovery Barn, Instrument Petting Zoo and performances by the Penguin Project and local dance groups.

While you’re in the park, enjoy free admission to Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum and $3 discounted admission to Peoria Zoo.

United Way holds kickoff breakfast

The Heart of Illinois United Way will officially kickoff its 2019 campaign with a breakfast from to 7:30 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 at Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave.

The event will feature guest speaker Tim Stiles with KPMG. Stiles will share how data is the heart of philanthropic work.

Stiles has more than 25 years of experience working with nonprofits in 145 countries and has facilitated more than 4,000 grants and projects valued at $6-billion. He is the National Practice Leader of KPMG’s tax-exempt practice and the Global Chair of KPMG’s International Development Services.

Worldwide, Stiles works with social service organizations, universities, hospitals, governmental entities, museums, foundations, funding agencies, and more. KPMG ensures charities operate efficiently while demonstrating transparency and accountability to the public, regulatory bodies and the members or founders that support them. Cost: $30/person or $240/table of eight.

Annual cattle auction benefits Children’s Home

Join us for the 55th Annual Cattle Auction benefiting the Children’s Home at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Peoria Civic Center… with country music star Aileeah Colgan as the musical guest for the evening.

The Cattle Auction is an annual event that includes a silent auction with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, a fabulous dinner, live auction, entertainment and, of course, the cattle auction.

In 1956, a group of Peoria area citizens met to propose plans for a home for troubled boys. What started as a dream by a few dedicated people with a vision became a reality in 1960 when Youth Farm first opened its doors. In August 2007, Youth Farm merged with Children’s Home. The combined histories and like missions of both agencies have strengthened the services available to the children and families in our community.

The first Cattle Auction took place in 1964 and raised $4,000. This event continues today, raising over $100,000 each year to help support the 1,700 kids and families Children’s Home serves each month.

For more information about this event, visit the official www.chail.org here or call 309-687-7215.

Individual tickets are $100 or $800 for a table.

Bike Walk Every Town advocacy training

Would you like to see more walkable streets and high-quality bike lanes in Peoria?

Join Bike Peoria and the Active Transportation Alliance on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. for Bike Walk Every Town — a training program designed to help you build your advocacy skills and access the resources you’ll need to impact walking and biking in your community. The program will take place at 456 Fulton St. (Twin Towers Plaza Bldg.), Suite 42.

The training will include free dinner, drinks, and bike swag. For more information and links to register go to .facebook.com/PeoriaHealthDepartment/ or http://go.pardot.com.

REGIONAL

Red Cross accepting nominations for local heroes

Help the American Red Cross recognize everyday heroes who embody the Red Cross mission of touching lives through acts of heroism and service.

Community members across Central Illinois are encouraged to nominate local heroes who’ve inspired them. The nominees can be someone people have learned about through friends or family, heard about them through media, or maybe were directly involved as a witness to one of these moments that could mean their own life is better because of their response.

Nominations are due Saturday, Aug. 31, by mail to Central Illinois Heroes, 311 W. John Gwynn Jr. Ave., Peoria, IL 61605, or online at redcross.org/CentralIllinoisHeroes or by email: Abigail.Craft@redcross.org.

STATE

Law allows schools to supply glucagon for diabetes

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation on Aug. 19 allowing schools across the state to store an undesignated supply of glucagon to treat students with diabetes.

“Ensuring schools across the state have access to glucagon will better serve our students, parents and communities,” said Pritzker. “People with diabetes depend on this life-saving drug, and now students will always have access at a moment’s notice.”

Under the new law, undesignated glucagon must be stored in a location immediately accessible to a school nurse or a designated care aid who can administer it to a student if authorized and if the student’s prescribed glucagon is not available on-site or expired. After the administration of undesignated glucagon, a school must immediately notify the student’s parent, guardian or emergency contact.

House Bill 822 takes effect immediately.