Peoria County news briefs

PEORIA COUNTY

‘Learn with Peoria County’ Programs at ICC

Peoria County Government invites the public to join in the upcoming Learn with Peoria County programming for Spring 2020 at Illinois Central College’s North Campus.

During these programs, Peoria County staff members will share knowledge in their fields of expertise, and participants will have the opportunity to interact and ask questions.

These free programs are available for adults ages 18 and older and require registration. Residents can register online at www.icc.edu/acp; by calling ICC at 309-690-6900; in person at ICC North’s Hickory Hall, 5407 N. University St., Peoria; or via the direct links below.

Wednesday, March 4 – 6-8 p.m.

Understanding Law Enforcement: Use of Force, Investigative Processes, and Disciplinary Procedures

Instructor: Chief Deputy Doug Gaa, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office

Join Chief Deputy Doug Gaa of the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office for a unique look into Law Enforcement Use of Force. Learn what criteria and standards are used to determine whether the force used is reasonable, what Investigative Process are conducted involving Use of Force and Internal Investigations, how complaints against Officers are handled, and detailed procedures involving disciplinary matters.

Direct registration link: https://bit.ly/31eYKyr

Wednesday, March 11 – 1-3 p.m.

Personal Safety: Don’t Become a Victim

Instructor: Aimee Shinall, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Victim Services Coordinator

The first step to avoid becoming a victim is knowing how to protect yourself and your family. This workshop will focus on the best practices in recognizing the signs of scams, abusive behavior, and other preventable crimes. Join Aimee Shinall, PCSO Victim Services Coordinator, to learn how to protect yourself and your loved ones, and what the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office does to help victims and survivors of these crimes.

Direct registration link: https://bit.ly/36FUzN0

Tuesday, March 31 – 6-8 p.m.

Situational Awareness: A Life Safety Skill

Instructor: Chief Deputy Doug Gaa, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office

In a world full of distractions, being situationally aware and attuned to our environment is not always at the forefront of our minds. Join Chief Deputy Doug Gaa of the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office as he walks through the importance of Situational Awareness as it applies to home, public places, suspicious activity, the behaviors of those around us, and making the safest decisions when facing a threat or issue of concern.

Direct registration link: https://bit.ly/2S4lcG2

MORTON

Village taking applications for police officer testing

The Morton Police & Fire Commission will be conducting testing for the entry-level position of police officer.

Applicants must be a citizen of the United States, possess a valid driver’s license, and possess a high school diploma or the equivalent. Additional minimum requirements may also be imposed. Unless otherwise provided by Illinois statute, all applicants must be between the ages 21 and 35 as of May 27.

The current base salary range for Morton Police Officers Morton is $52,145 to $69,093. The department also offers a competitive benefit and retirement package.

Written and physical testing will be conducted on Saturday, May 30 at 8:30 a.m. at Morton High School, 350 N. Illinois Ave, Morton.

Application packets may be obtained Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. from the Morton Police Department located at 375 W. Birchwood St. or Morton Village Hall located at 120 N. Main St., Morton.

They may also be obtained on line at http://www.morton-il.gov/employment

Additional information may be obtained by calling 309-266-6666.

Completed application forms must be returned to the Morton Police Department by Wednesday, May 27 at 5 p.m.

REGIONAL

CFPA seeks nominations for outstanding youth leader

The Center for Prevention of Abuse (CFPA) is now accepting nominations for its “Outstanding Youth Leader in Violence Prevention” Award to recognize and honor high school students in the Tri-County Area who are dedicated to building a safe and peaceful school or community. The award is presented by Ameren Illinois.

Nominations are open through March 31 and CFPA will announce the winner in May. There is no cost to the submission and creativity is highly encouraged.

“We are excited to accept nominations for this award, now in its third year, and honor the inspiring students in the region we serve,” said Carol Merna, Chief Executive Officer at CFPA. “Last year, we reached more than 35,000 students in the Tri-County Area through our Prevention Education programming and are proud to offer a space for those students to be recognized for their dedication and commitment to building a more peaceful community. Whether a student is dedicated to peaceful conflict resolution, they speak out against bullying, or they create a positive and uplifting afterschool club, we want to celebrate their successes and efforts in making a safe place, free of abuse, for everyone.”

Students who attend high school in Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford County and have received some form of CFPA’s Violence Prevention Education programming are eligible to receive the award. Previous programming includes, but is not limited to, Keeping My Body Safe, H.A.R.T.S, social and emotional learning, Bullying Prevention, Teen Dating Violence Prevention, Healthy Relationships, or Human Trafficking Prevention. The student must show a significant commitment to creating a safe and peaceful environment at home, school, their place of work, or out in the community, and the project or program must be related to one of CFPA’s core service areas – domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual abuse/assault, human trafficking, elder abuse or abuse of adults living with disabilities.

Anyone has the ability to nominate a student by completing the nomination form here or downloading on the CFPA website at www.centerforpreventionofabuse.org under the Prevention Education tab. Submit the completed form with required video or written essay to PreventEd@centerforpreventionofabuse.org.

For more information, full submission guidelines, and to download the nomination form, visit www.centerforpreventionofabuse.org. Direct questions about the contest to Laura at CFPA at 309-691-0551.

STATE

IDNR accepting applications for Earth Day programs

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 28 for Earth Day in the Parks events from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Events involve students and their teachers conducting natural resources stewardship activities, such as planting native wildflowers and grasses, building bird nesting boxes and removing invasive exotic plants at participating Illinois state parks. Participants are selected through an application process.

Earth Day in the Parks is held in April and May. Dates vary by location.

The application form is available at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/education/Pages/.

Civil War Saturday at Old State Capitol

Visit the Old State Capitol in Springfield for a fun, family-friendly free program hosted by the Springfield Soldiers’ Aid Society Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteers in historic attire will help those attending to learn about the women who worked in the building during the Civil War and experience history by trying crafts that were popular during the Civil War.

The Old State Capitol, a reconstruction of Illinois’ fifth statehouse, served as the seat of state government and a center of Illinois political life from 1839 to 1876. It is open daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.