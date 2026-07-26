Peoria man charged in fatal crash

A Peoria man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Shamarr Greenlee, 35, is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal injury crash, a Class 1 felony.

Class 1 felonies are punishable by four to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the Peoria Police Department initiated a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle, but the vehicle fled, officers said. Peoria police said they did not pursue.

The suspect subsequently struck a vehicle at McClure and Central avenues, according to police, adding that Greenlee fled the scene on foot.

The driver and passenger of the victim’s vehicle were transported to a local hospital where the driver was pronounced dead.

Peoria police requested that Illinois State Police conduct the investigation.

ISP special agents, along with Peoria detectives, conducted an investigation, identifying Greenlee as the driver of the suspect vehicle.

ISP presented its case to the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the leaving the scene charge was filed.

On Friday, a Peoria County arrest warrant was issued. Greenlee was located and arrested by Woodson Terrace (Missouri) police.

Greenlee is being held at the St. Louis County Jail pending extradition back to Illinois.