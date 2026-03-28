Peoria native Gary Richrath honored in museum exhibit

PEORIA – Treasures and mementos from the late Gary Richrath’s 19-year career with platinum recording rock music artists REO Speedwagon – including the iconic Les Paul Custom guitars he used in concerts – are currently on display at the Peoria Riverfront Museum at 222 SW Washington St. in Peoria.

Tracing the East Peoria native’s career from its roots with local bands Suburban 9 to 5 and Mach IV, the exhibit allows young and older rock music lovers to get a personal glimpse inside the life of the influential guitarist, producer and songwriter, who authored a number of REO’s greatest hits including “Roll With the Changes,” “Ridin’ the Storm Out” and “Take it on the Run” during his years with the band.

“We are looking at the actual guitars he used onstage here,” said Melody Konrad, assistant director of marketing and communications at the Peoria Riverfront Museum. The collection includes Richrath’s 1957 Gibson Les Paul Goldtop, a 1959 Les Paul Flametop Sunburst and a 1959 Gibson Burst “faded flametop” Les Paul guitars.

Also included is the guitarist’s rare 1951 Fender Nocaster, an unbranded model described as “a key part of Richrath’s arsenal for achieving the specific sonic texture and adding a clarity and bite that his Les Pauls couldn’t achieve” and a “studio secret weapon.”

Richrath, who played with REO from 1970 to 1989 before leaving due to creative differences around REO’s shift to a softer rock sound, refined the melodic sensibility and aggressive edge that would eventually define the “Midwestern rock” sound in the assorted bars, halls, and venues of Central Illinois, according to Konrad.

“There is a nostalgic factor to this exhibit because this (represents) the music that carried so many generations. Beyond that there are also people who are (realizing) that this is a native son of Peoria, this is someone who came from our city whose songs are iconic; you hear them in movies and on the radio,” Konrad said.

Surviving members of REO Speedwagon, including drummer Alan Gratzker, keyboardist Neal Doughty, bassist Bruce Hall, vocalist Mike Murphy (1973-75) and vocalist-guitarist Kevin Cronin visited the Peoria Riverfront Museum on March 7 for a private reunion and a chance to view the exhibit in honor of their former bandmate. Cronin, who replaced Terry Luttrell (1967-72) and Murphy as REO’s lead vocalist in 1976 (after briefly playing with the band in 1972-73), left behind a video message discussing his musical relationship with the late guitarist that has been incorporated into the Peoria exhibit.

“I think it is very important for the community, for the young people of the community of Peoria, to know – because some of them may not be aware of – the fact that great artists such as Gary Richrath … came from Peoria,” stated Cronin, who co-authored many of REO’s most recognizable songs with Richrath during the band’s most commercially successful era.

A 1941 Martin D-28 acoustic guitar owned by Richrath but shared for over 30 years with Cronin during songwriting and recording sessions is among the guitars that serve as the exhibit’s centerpiece display. Other items include personal photographs shared by Richrath’s widow, Justine, a rare bass guitar once used by Richrath, early REO 2-inch audio tape reels from 1974, and a pair of pre-REO vinyl 45 rpm recordings featuring Richrath that were recorded in North Pekin under the Golden Voice and Ledger labels (Ledger was a subsidiary of Golden Voice).

Until the Peoria “reunion,” REO Speedwagon hadn’t played together as a band since December 21, 2024, in Las Vegas, after which they announced they would cease touring due to “irreconcilable differences,” primarily between Cronin and Hall, reportedly. After getting back together briefly for an on-field appearance with the University of Illinois Marching Illini during a Illinois football homecoming halftime show, the stage was set for another, more lengthy reunion between Hall and Cronin in Peoria. The fact that the pair performed onstage at the Peoria Riverfront Museum together (along with Gratzer, Doughty and Murphy and Eric Richrath, Gary’s guitarist son) during the private tribute concert fueled online speculation of an REO Speedwagon reunion in rock music circles.

You’ll have to hurry to see the exhibit, however; “Richrath” will conclude on April 4 to give way to “Fogelberg,” another music-oriented exhibition in a rotating exhibit called Peoria Plays America, presented in conjunction with the museum’s yearlong America 250 celebration. Peoria Plays America honors Richrath along with Peoria natives platinum singer-songwriter Dan Fogelberg and comedian Richard Pryor, with the Fogelberg exhibit set to be unveiled on April 12 and the one honoring Pryor to follow later.

Another aspect of the Peoria Plays America exhibit honors local notables from the world of sports, including local basketball legend and former Harlem Globetrotter Curly “Boo” Johnson and Olympic figure skater Matt Savoie.

“These premier performers and athletes came out of the greater Peoria area and went on to the worldwide stage,” Konrad said. “We call this a boutique exhibition because it is a smaller collection of items really concentrated on telling one story.”

Details about Peoria Riverfront Museum exhibits are available at the venue’s website, www.peoriariverfrontmuseum.org.