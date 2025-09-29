Peoria preps for riverfront amphitheater

PEORIA — The Peoria City Council signed a letter of intent to move forward with the Hengst Foundation’s offer to donate $11 million for a 5,000-seat amphitheater, with construction expected to begin in 2026 and conclude in time for use in 2027.

Under the agreement, which was approved unanimously by the council during its Sept. 9 meeting, the Hengst Foundation will pay for construction costs of the venue, while the city will pay for infrastructure upgrades. The agreement calls for the Peoria Park District to maintain the property.

“We started conversations with them several months ago about locating the amphitheater in Festival Park,” said Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich, who feels that the notion of a riverfront amphitheater that would host community events should definitely play in Peoria.

“This is where we hold concerts and festivals, such as the ethnic festivals, the Blues Fest, Soul Fest and other events. It just seemed like a natural fit.”

The Hengst Foundation, founded by Dr. Jim Hengst, made the offer with the condition the amphitheater is named after his late wife, Dee. According to Forbes Magazine, Hengst, a Eureka College graduate, went from modest beginnings as the son of a Peoria Heights Pabst plant worker to building a multi-hundred-million-dollar biotechnology firm.

The Hengst Foundation had originally extended the amphitheater offer to Dr. Hengst’s hometown of Washington, which ultimately rejected the gesture after months of sometimes-contentious debate. Hengst made virtually the same offer to Peoria leaders in late July after negotiations with Washington leaders were exhausted.

“Locating the amphitheater will not be without challenges,” according to Urich. “It won’t be the same amphitheater that was proposed in Washington. Number one, the riverfront floods. It has to have the ability to withstand a flood, and when the flood recedes being able to be cleaned up and ready to go for the next event.”

The venue site would include a riverside band shell, festival grounds, concessions areas, parking lot, support facilities and other features. A portion of the land the theater will reside on, which is adjacent to the city’s River Plex Center to the south, was purchased with federal open space money, which means the city must get the green light from the National Parks Service and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources before ground can be broken on the project. Early indications from both entities point towards approval, according to Urich.

“Where we are right now with this is we have signed the letter of intent to work towards a more formal donation agreement,” he said. “The Hengst Foundation asked that we utilize the same design team that they were going to utilize in Washington, and we found no problem with that. They are using Core Construction, Epstein Architects out of Chicago and Terra Engineering, which is the same engineering firm the city of Peoria worked with to develop their 2023 riverfront development plan. It was very complimentary in that perspective. In our riverfront master plan of 2023, we had envisioned a band shell that would replace the CEFCU Stage in Festival Park. This really is just a larger version of that.”

An anticipated $15 million grant from the state of Illinois will bring the projected total for construction of the amphitheater and redevelopment of Riverfront Park to around $26 million, the city manager estimated.

“If we can get the amphitheater done, it will be a big step towards completing our riverfront redevelopment plan,” Urich said.

There has been very little pushback to date about the proposed amphitheater, though the nonprofit Friends of Riverfront Park had previously presented the city council with a series of questions around project transparency, land use and construction costs, WCBU Public Radio reported.

“We want to emphasize that Riverfront Park is a lovely green space located on the north side of the downtown riverfront area, and we just couldn’t find it acceptable if any kind of plan were to disrupt or interfere with the area known as Riverfront Park,” said Friends of Riverfront Park’s Kathy McNeil, who asked that the council take into consideration their concerns when deciding on the fate of the land.

With all parties working to get a design plan completed as quickly as possible, Urich envisions construction beginning next spring and completion sometime in 2027.

Once up and running, the amphitheater will be available to book events of all varieties that meet community standards.

“This is going to be a community asset that will allow the community to utilize the performance stage for small events, large events, dance recitals … we want the public to use it, and we’ve talked to the Hengst Foundation about that,” he said. “They are 100 percent behind that idea. If the amphitheater goes in, it’s not going to be (used) for just big concerts.”