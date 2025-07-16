Prep clay target league booms in popularity

With virtually none of the media fanfare associated with Illinois high school basketball or football championships, 1,188 students from 74 Illinois high school clay target shooting teams gathered in rural Bunker Hill in Macoupin County May 31 and June 1 for the Illinois State High School Trap Championship.

The stark, barren rural setting of Brittany Park Sportsmen’s Club drew few spectators other than parents of participating students to the weekend-long event, and no television crews or college scouts were apparently in attendance. But that didn’t dampen the spirits of the teenage participants, whose sport, which pits shooter versus shooter and team against team in a quest to vanquish the most clay pigeons slung from a conveyor, is arguably the fastest-growing in the nation.

The Illinois State High School Clay Target League (ILSHSCTL) includes 2,019 “athletes,” as the league respectfully refers to its participants, competing on 111 high school teams across the state. The teams are supported by hundreds of coaches, team staff, and other volunteers.

“The league provides schools with the opportunity to give their students a place to develop their confidence, sportsmanship and teamwork without the high costs and limited playing opportunities of traditional sports. Clay target shooting sports are accessible to everyone, and the opportunity to participate on their school’s team influences athlete’s lives for the better,” said John Nelson, President of the USA Clay Target League, which offers high school and college programs in 40 states.

With more than 54,000 participating athletes in the 2024-25 school year, the nonprofit USACTL is America’s largest clay target shooting organization. The League offers competitive trap, skeet, sporting clays, and 5-stand leagues to secondary and postsecondary schools across the country. It offers the only school-approved clay target shooting sport program in America.

USACTL public relations manager Dru Tri said that the League’s coed and adaptive nature are key attractions to schools nationwide. Fully Title IX compliant with both male and female athletes competing on the same team, clay target shooting is an adaptive sport, which allows students with physical disabilities to take part. The league’s priorities are safety, fun, and marksmanship — in that order.

There were 9,295 first-time clay target shooters registered on USACTL-sponsored U.S. high school teams in 2024, according to the league’s 2024 Impact Report. In addition, 168 new teams were welcomed to the league among some 2,500 inquiries from schools.

Tri oversaw the initial Illinois State Trap Tournaments in Bunker Hill in 2016 and 2017, where just 51 athletes competed in the first year. He said there are a few key reasons that the sport continues to grow so quickly.

“Perhaps the most important is safety. In 2001 the league started out as an afterschool mentorship program at the Plymouth Gun Club in Minnesota. Here we are 25 years, 200,000 students, and half a billion rounds of ammunition later and there’s never been an accident or injury,” Tri said, adding that in order to participate in USACTL sports each student athlete must complete an approved firearm safety certification (in Illinois, either a Department of Natural Resources Firearm Safety or USA Clay Target SAFE certification).

“There are no benchwarmers in the league; every student gets to compete, and every student has the ability to affect how their team does during the season. That’s really important to parents and athletes, and for traditional high school sports that’s not often the case.

“Cost is another key factor. I think everyone is aware just how expensive traditional school sports are these days. To participate in the league, you need to borrow a shotgun from a family member, and then about $350 covers the rest — shells, targets, safety equipment and fees. Travel costs are minimal, with just a trip to the state tournament in Bunker Hill.”

Clay target sports present an opportunity for students that, for whatever reason, don’t want to participate in more traditional high school activities. For nearly 40 percent of the league’s participants, their high school’s clay target team is the only school activity in which they partake.

“There are a lot of students that want the experience of being a part of a team and want to represent their school, but didn’t have that opportunity until their school got on board,” Tri said.

Though many school boards and districts are initially resistant to a proposal to establish a clay target shooting program, proper education about the USACTL and its safety record will often sway their decisions towards allowance and encouragement, Tri has found.

“For those interested in starting a team, the biggest hurdle is often not the school, it’s the perception that it can’t happen at their local school,” he said. “I’ve heard ‘It’ll never work here;’ more times than I can count, but it can, and it does happen — there’s nearly 2,000 high school teams nationwide that prove it. What it really takes is patience, some organizational skills, and a willingness to spend the time to educate school administrators and the school board about the league, how it works, and the real, tangible benefits to their students.”

The 2025 Illinois High School Trap Tournament was divided into two categories based on enrollment: 1A schools, which participated on May 30, and 2A schools, which competed the following day. In 1A competition, the top varsity male shooter was Myles Arrowsmith, of Payson-Seymour High School who hit 99 of 100 total clays in four rounds of 25 clays each. Top female varsity shooter was Addison Herrmann of Indian Creek High School, who zeroed in on 91 of 100 clays. The top overall 1A varsity team was Greenfield High School, with 467 out of 500 clays hit.

In 2A competition, “high gun” varsity male leaders were Noah Dennison of Unity High School and Trent Holcmann of Highland High School, who both posted perfect 100 scores. Top female varsity honors went to Natalie Blackorby of Quincy Senior High School and Katelyn Stewart of Highland High School, who tied with scores of 96-100. Mount Pulaski won the 2A varsity division with an overall total of 486-500.

ILSHSCTL state championship shooters participated at varsity, junior varsity and novice levels, with winners recognized in all categories. Many of these student athletes traveled to Mason, Michigan for the USACTL National Trap Tournament taking place July 9-13.