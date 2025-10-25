Public safety professor: Grayson’s moves were tactically unsound

PEORIA – A law professor testified Friday that ex-Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson made unsound tactical moves in the service call that took the life of Springfield resident Sonya Massey.

Seth Stoughton, a professor at the University of South Carolina Law School, said he had reviewed the officer-worn body cam footage of the July 6, 2024 slaying of Massey, 36, by Grayson, who was responding to a possible prowler call.

Massey was struck near the left eye by a bullet fired from Grayson’s 9mm Glock service weapon, according to prosecutors.

Stoughton said Grayson is seen moving toward Massey after drawing his firearm instead of maintaining space.

The faculty director of the Excellence in Policing’s Public Safety Program at the University of South Carolina, Stoughton said that Grayson, through his training, should have recognized that Massey exhibited signs of cognitive or mental health issues.

Much of Stoughton’s Friday morning testimony was spent offering frame-by-frame analysis of the body cam footage from Grayson and his partner, Deputy Dawson Farley.

During some graphic footage, some of Massey’s family members left the courtroom.

Throughout Stoughton’s testimony, the defense raised objections. At one point, defense attorney David Fultz asked Stoughton to confirm that the police procedure standards he based his conclusions on were not the same training criteria offered by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.

After a break for lunch, defense attorney Mark Wykoff delved into Stoughton’s background as a patrol officer with the Tallahassee Police Department from 2001-06. Stoughton testified that he had been present at two officer-involved shootings in Tallahassee, but had never personally been in an experience that required him to fire on a citizen. Wykoff continued to attempt to chip away at Stoughton’s qualifications.

“From a standpoint of real world experience, Sean Grayson’s experience in deadly force applications would trump yours, would it not?” Wykoff asked Stoughton at one point.

In addition to raising concerns about the legitimacy of the methodology Stoughton employed in his assessment of Grayson’s behavior, Wykoff also expressed concern that the author of the methodology Stoughton relied upon may have legitimized his training methods in part by publishing a 24-article series within a popular police procedural publication for which he serves as a member of the editorial board.

“I think that’s fair,” Stoughton said of Wykoff’s concern.

Wykoff then read from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office’s deadly force application policy, which states that imminent danger does not necessarily mean “instantaneous” and allows for a margin of error.

“But we do require a reasonable threat,” Stoughton countered. “This (encounter) does not involve margin of error. The question is not whether (Grayson’s) perception was accurate – it wasn’t.”

Wykoff then referred to a section of Sangamon County’s deadly force policy that states officers must verbally inform a suspect that they may be about to use deadly force to resolve an encounter. Shortly before shooting Massey, Grayson can be heard on the video warning her that he would shoot her in the face if she didn’t comply with his order to set down a pot of boiling water.

Massey can then be heard stating to Grayson, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus” shortly before Grayson raised his weapon, closed some distance between himself and Massey, and fired three times.

Stoughton, who in 2021 testified as an expert prosecution witness in the murder case of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, asserted that both Deputies Grayson and Farley could have de-escalated or ended the situation inside Massey’s home at 2868 S. Hoover Ave., Springfield, by exiting her residence instead of continuing to engage Massey.

Wykoff later continued to hammer away at the conclusions of Stoughton, who had already been on the stand for five hours, counting breaks.

“Are you here in Peoria, Illinois to testify about generally accepted practices … or is this just another stop on your book tour?” Wykoff at one point asked Stoughton, co-author of the procedural manual “Evaluating Police Uses of Force.”

Stoughton responded that he earns about nine cents per copy from sales of the book.

During follow-up questioning by Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser, Stoughton defended the use of his book in drawing conclusions and opinions about whether Grayson followed best police procedural practices before the shooting.

In other Grayson trial news:

– Peoria County Circuit Court Judge Ryan Cadigan excused a juror from service at the end of Thursday’s testimony for a medical emergency. The juror, a white woman, was replaced by an alternate juror who is also a white woman. The composition of the 12-person jury remains eight white women, three white men and one Black man.

– Sangamon County forensic pathologist Nathaniel Patterson testified Thursday that Sonya Massey might have survived the shooting if she had received medical treatment sooner and her bleeding was controlled.

– With the prosecution only a little more than halfway through its 20-person witness list, the trial of Sean Grayson will resume in Peoria County Courthouse Courtroom 210 at 9 a.m. Monday. Defense attorney Fultz told Cadigan that he expects to give the case to the jury on Wednesday morning, if things proceed accordingly.

Chronicle Media free-lance reporter Tim Alexander will be providing daily updates on the trial from inside and outside of the Peoria County Courthouse.