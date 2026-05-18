Recent discovery of remains haunt Alexis Scott family on her 29th birthday

On what would have been her 29th birthday, May 20, 2026, the search for missing Peorian Alexis Scott continues.

Unlike many of the previous grimly observed anniversaries of Scott’s disappearance following a Peoria house party in 2017, her family is grappled with the discovery of human remains in April. The remains, discovered by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area of Tazewell County, were ultimately ruled out as belonging to Scott, who left behind a family including a 2-year-old son and mother, April Allen-Scott, with whom Alexis resided at the time of her disappearance.

“When something like this happens it has to take a toll on any family facing the disappearance of a loved one,” said Dustie Moultrie, a family spokesperson and social worker who has represented the family since shortly after Alexis’ sudden disappearance. Moultrie, who manages a 9,400-member Facebook page called “Alexis Camry Scott Campaign” to raise awareness of the case, said the Scott family was both optimistic and apprehensive about the chances of the remains being identified as belonging to Alexis. The family had based the belief partially on a “tip” from an individual with sensitive psychic abilities.

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“She’s not really a medium, but she had identified this area to a T. But once again it was not Alexis,” Moultrie said. “This was back in 2019, and she pinpointed this location. It was so much so that it had been searched by police before. We had it on a map she had made, and it was almost the exact location of where these human remains were found.”

Moultrie was in contact with Scott-Allen throughout the brief lag between the discovery of the body on April 12 and the delivery of the news by Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley that the remains were not those of her daughter.

The only solace the family can take from the events of the month of April, according to Moultrie, is in the hope that the assignment of a new police chief in Peoria will re-energize interest and awareness in the disappearance of Alexis.

“(Outgoing Peoria Police) Chief E (Eric Echeverria), when he came in (in July 2021), really opened the door to taking Alexis’ disappearance seriously, really following through with things and making sure there was open communication. We’re very hopeful and optimistic because (incoming chief) Brad Dixon has been there since the beginning and has really remained a part of that communication line. One of his goals is to re-look into these cold cases,” said Moultrie.

Scott’s son will turn 11 years old in July. Moultrie describes the boy as “very bright; so bright that he understands a lot about Alexis now. He unfortunately does not have a lot of core memories of her, but April has made sure to keep (Alexis’) picture around and talk positively about her. He’s extremely smart in school.”

The Peoria Police Department describes Scott’s missing person case as “ongoing.”

Tazewell case still unsolved

When mushroom hunters found a partial human skull in a wooded creek-bed area in the 1300 block of Cole Street in East Peoria on April 12, speculation ran high that the remains could be Scott’s- — a notion supported by the fact that searchers had previously scoured the area. It took only a couple of days for Hanley to rule out Scott, who was last seen at a party in the 100 block of West Richmond Street on Sept. 23, 2017. The skull was sent to a forensic anthropologist for further analysis, which could take months to yield a positive identification, according to Hanley.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police are assisting in the investigation.

“We have pretty much ruled out positive identifications on around 8 missing individuals from central Illinois,” Hanley told Chronicle Media on May 15, adding that it could take weeks or months for DNA tests to be analyzed by pathologists.

“We’re working through a lot of things. We’ve gone through a lot of missing persons reports trying to match up dental records. We’re working with the Peoria County Coroner’s Office and several area law enforcement agencies. We’ve reached out for missing persons reports and gone through several of those. When we eliminated Alexis Scott, I delivered that update to the family personally,” Hanley said. “There are a lot of things happening behind the scenes.”

Spotlight turns to others missing

Scott’s family is not the only family from central Illinois dealing with the agonizing uncertainty that builds around a missing loved one. A search through public missing persons notifications shows that in addition to Scott, central Illinoisans gone missing include Marc Bohanan, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound, 61-year-old white man from Glasford who was reported missing on April 26, 2017.

Also listed as missing is Janie Sellers, who was 32 when she disappeared after being last seen in the 4200 block of Plank Road in Bellevue on Jan. 24, 2018. The 5-4 brunette, who weighs 135 pounds, left home on Jan. 24, 2018, to meet with a friend, but never arrived. Few details are available in her case.

Also still missing is Keith William Ryan, who was 22 when last seen at 3:30 a.m. in April 2005 at the now-defunct Adams Apple Tavern in Peoria. He is described as a 6-0 white male who weighs between 200 and 210 pounds.

Shirley Trapp was 45 at the time of her disappearance from Peoria in August 2004. An African American woman weighing 130-135 pounds and standing 5-3 to 5-5, Trapp was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. Aug. 26, 2004, at her residence in the vicinity of the 1100 block of George Street.

Older area cold cases include that of Stephanie Gibson, who went missing from Peoria on July 8, 1995. Gibson is described as a white woman weighing between 190 and 210 pounds who would be around 78 years old today.

Missing since 1993 is Valerie Sloan, who disappeared from Peoria at the age of 18 and has not been seen since. The brunette was of medium height, build and weight.

Representing perhaps the coldest of cases, the whereabouts of 13-year-old Richard Greiner, who was reported missing from Pekin in 1972, are still unknown. According to his mother, Greiner left his home at #8 Brentwood Court at about 4 p.m. on Jan. 17, 1972, to walk four blocks to a local snow sledding hill in the city park, crossing a large railroad switch yard to get there. Though he was spotted by friends on the hill at about 5:30 p.m., Greiner was never seen again. He would be 67 years old if he was alive today.

Messages sent to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office and Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office by Chronicle Media seeking updates on current missing persons were not acknowledged by press time.

Lost under the radar

Though no missing persons cases were being investigated by the Woodford County Sheriff’s Department as of May 13, the county seat of Eureka’s Chief of Police Alex Collinge said the department has been curious as to the whereabouts of one of their citizens since before the recent discovery unidentified remains in Tazewell County. Harley Sanders, a 21-year-old woman described as 5-9, 204 pounds, was reported missing via 911 call on Jan. 27, according to a police report filed by Eureka Police Department Officer Andrew Burgess obtained by Chronicle Media.

“We don’t believe it is the same person found (in April) in Tazewell County,” said Collinge, “but we have someone missing here in Eureka that hasn’t been seen since around Christmas. She is an adult and we heard a rumor that she had left the area. Whether that is true or not we don’t know, but we would like to find her.”

Tiplines

Anyone with information about missing Peorians and central Illinoisans is urged to call the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-4521. Those with tips concerning the whereabouts of Harley Sanders should contact the Eureka Police Department at 309-467-2375. In addition, CrimeStoppers can be contacted with information on missing persons confidentially at (800) 222-TIPS.