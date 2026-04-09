REO’s Richrath gets Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nod

The late Gary Richrath, an East Peorian and guitarist, singer, songwriter and producer for the rock group REO Speedwagon from 1970-89, will be inducted into the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 Hall of Fame in a ceremony in Chicago on Sept. 27.

The announcement was made Wednesday, April 8 by museum founder Ron Romero during an interview and podcast recorded for Chronicle Media publications.

The article and a link to the podcast will be published soon. Visit www.roadtorock.org for more information about the downtown Joliet museum.