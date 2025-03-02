River Cities initiative sets sail

PEORIA – Mayors of cities and towns along the Illinois River are banding together to form an organized coalition to help influence national policy and investment decisions.

Modeled after groups advocating for cities and towns near the Great Lakes, and St. Lawrence and Mississippi rivers, the Illinois River Cities and Towns Initiative was voted into existence by a half-dozen river city mayors who met in February in Peoria. The mayor-led coalition will be administratively supported by the Illinois Waterway Ports Commission and will likely pursue objectives and opportunities through the state of Illinois.

“We all know that the Illinois River is very important to us and to the state’s economy, and is also significant to the U.S. economy. In 2020, all of our (five) member regional ports on the Illinois River were listed on the federal map,” said Anshu (Angie) Singh, IRCTI project manager and director of sustainability and conservation for the IWPC.

Singh was addressing the group of mayors, which included Peoria Mayor Rita Ali, East Peoria

Mayor John Kahl, Ottawa Mayor Robert Hasty, Morris Mayor Chris Brown and Channahon Mayor Missey Schumacher. The mayors gathered Feb. 19 at the Twin Towers Plaza office of IWPC and Corn Belt Ports to launch the IRCTI, along with village officials representing the mayor of Chillicothe.

“You cannot invest in a port that is not listed,” Singh said. “From 2010-22, we never received any (funding). Today the IWPC is ranked number 22 in the leading U.S. ports list.”

The ranking and federal recognition should allow mayors from towns and cities along the Illinois River – a total of 15 have been approached to join the IRCTI – to advance outside investment in economic development, infrastructure, rural broadband, decarbonization incentives and other spaces.

“This (ranking) shows that we are a critical part of the national supply chain and the global supply chain. We have been successful in terms of securing some federal and state funding, but to keep this momentum going we need stronger regional partnerships,” Singh said in her appeal to the mayors. “IWPC and IRCTI can work together and be more influential in bringing more investment into the region. Not only for economic development, but for river ecosystem management as well.”

Speaking to the mayoral group via Zoom was Colin Wellenkamp, executive director of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, who said the mayors aligned with his group have worked very hard since 2012 to bring positive change to river towns such as St. Charles, Missouri, following natural disasters.

“Our mayors noted that there was a significant and benign neglect of the Mississippi and the critical role it plays nationally and globally. They wanted to bring national and global attention and resources back to the Mississippi River,” said Wellenkamp. “We are currently the only mayoral organization centered around a river on earth. One is being started in India, but yours would be the second ever in the U.S.”

The multi-state Mississippi River group is comprised of 50 cities and towns, with one town mayor from each of its 12 member states, including Mayor David Goins of Alton, selected as representatives. Their work focuses on five program areas: food and water security within the Mississippi River Basin, clean water, sustainable economies, climate disaster resilience, and river culture, heritage and history. Mayors coordinate with a corporate advisory board to build the private sector into the work of the coalition, bringing various industries on board that are interested in increasing their market share of commerce along the river.

“One of the most exciting things about having this mayors association (is that) you can attract other economic development because these global economies can see that you are an asset,” Wellenkamp said.

Chris Setti of the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council attended the meeting and voiced the EDC’s support for the initiative.

Following the mayors’ vote to establish the Illinois River Cities Initiative, Peoria Mayor Ali and Ottawa Mayor Hasty were approved as co-chairs. Other mayors in attendance were also assigned leadership positions. Drafting by-laws for the initiative was also addressed.

“I think this is the way to go,” Ali said. “I think we’ve been off the radar for far too long.”

Channahon Mayor Schumacher agreed.

“I think we all recognize the importance of the river for a whole host of reasons,” she said. “We’re constantly talking about improving infrastructure in terms of roads and we forget about the river and how important it is to moving product, and the recreational and cultural aspects of it. Through this board, we can advocate for ourselves.”

“To me, it’s obvious to move forward with this (initiative),” added Hasty.