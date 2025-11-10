River City Mayor’s Conference sets sail in Peoria

Looking to chart the course for growth of Illinois river communities, 15 mayors gathered Nov. 7 in Peoria for the inaugural conference of the Illinois River Cities and Towns Initiative at the Childers Gateway Building on the Illinois River.

One focus of the IRCTI, which was established earlier in 2025 by The Illinois Waterway Ports Commission and Corn Belt Ports, is establishing the Illinois River and its communities as a combined economic entity.

Speaking at a reception the evening prior to IRCTI Inaugural Conference, Ali said the large gathering of mayors, river industry representatives and river advocacy group leaders in the great room of the Gateway Building “sends a powerful message that the Illinois River matters to our economy, to our communities and to our future.”

Ali noted that the IRCTI was founded on a simple idea: river communities are stronger when leaders and planners from neighboring towns and cities work together towards common goals.

“For years each city has stood on its own. Now we can stand in a unified coalition of mayors, agency partners and industry leaders with the shared vision to strengthen our riverfronts, grow our regional economy and protect the Illinois River for future generations,” said Ali, who was elected to her second term as Peoria mayor in April.

The 12 original cities and towns and mayors currently aligned with the IRCTI are Peoria and Ali, East Peoria and John Kahl, Chillicothe and Mike Hughes, Ottawa and Rob Hasty, Morris and Chris Brown, Channahon and Missy Schumacher, Pekin and Mary Burress, Henry and Jeff Burgfeld, Havana and Denis Bryant, Marseilles and Jim Hollenbeck, Peoria Heights and Matt Wigginton, and Oglesby and Jason Curran. Since its founding, three additional towns have been added to the coalition.

Additional community leaders gathering for the IRTCI Inaugural Conference included Amanda Beadles, economic development director for the city of Chillicothe. Beadles attended to network with other river community leaders about ways to stimulate economic growth in Chillicothe, a northern Peoria County community of around 6,000 bordered on its east side by the Illinois River.

“Attending the IRCTI Inaugural Conference offers the city of Chillicothe not only the chance to collaborate with other communities along the Illinois River but to listen, learn and be inspired about the potential opportunities of the Illinois River. The conference provides the contacts and resources needed to make positive change along our riverfront,” Beadles said.

“Not every community is fortunate enough to have a river; those that do have an incredible opportunity to come together and make great things happen. By being part of the IRCTI, our river communities gain a stronger collective voice to advocate for state and federal investment. Through collaboration, we can share ideas, learn from one another, and advance regional initiatives promoting responsible development and environmental stewardship.”

Chris Setti, Greater Peoria Economic Development Council chief executive officer, said the IRCTI offers an opportunity for communities that historically think of each other as competitors can work together to enjoy shared success. Setti hosted a panel on economic opportunity in the river corridor featuring representatives from the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, Intersect Illinois and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. DCEO deputy director of regional economic development, Aly Grady, spoke about grants available to communities for energy transition, community development and regional readiness through the Illinois DCEO.

Ali pointed out that economic development and opportunity along the river corridor could include new opportunities for maritime employment, which has seen a significant drop in workforce numbers in recent years. She then introduced Pam Maxwell of the national nonprofit We Work the Waterways, who discussed maritime career opportunities for students and job seekers considering careers in river-related industries.

“In 2015, a study showed that 50 percent of our maritime workforce would be at retirement age in 10 years. That number was later upped to 70 percent,” Maxwell said, citing an immediate need for more barge operators, deckhands and terminal workers. Some maritime employers are paying for the certification of entry-level deckhands, who can earn $50,000-$60,000 their first year with an opportunity to earn more than $100,000 annually after a few years of work and advancement, according to Maxwell.

The Illinois River waterway system, with 1,100 miles of navigable inland waterways, moves around 30 million tons or more of freight by barge each year. The 10-county IPWC handles around 15 million of those tons each year, placing it near the Top 40 of largest U.S. ports, according to Robert Sinkler, executive director of Peoria-based Corn Belt Ports.

“We want to work to figure out how to reduce transportation costs and risk for our farmers. We saw a 20 percent increase in the volume of corn moved on the Illinois waterway this year, and we want to make sure we have everything in place to be as competitive as possible,” Sinkler said.

The IRCTI Inaugural Conference accomplished three important goals, according to Sinkler. The first was the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and the Illinois River Biological Station to ensure that the Illinois River remains a healthy and productive fishery. A second achievement was an agreement for another MOU with the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Cities Initiative, with a Great Lakes commissioner present for the signing.

“We also had representatives here from the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, one of the former co-chairs and the executive director himself. We are going to identify some common objectives we can work on together,” said Sinkler, who was instrumental in forming the IRCTI and Corn Belt Ports. “It’s all about forming a partnership on the Illinois River and strengthening our partnerships with the Great Lakes and Mississippi River cities.”

The next IRCTI Conference will be held Nov. 28-29, 2026 at the Starved Rock Lodge in Utica.