State Police conduct seat-belt patrols

Illinois State Police Troop 4 Commander, Capt. Dustin Geier announced troopers are conducting Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols in Peoria, Tazewell and Fulton counties during June.

OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers to be buckled up.

Safety belts are still one of the most effective safety devices in vehicles, estimated to save more than 14,000 lives each year. Nearly 50 percent of vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes were not buckled up.

The objective of the program is to increase occupant restraint compliance through education, child safety seat inspections, and enforcement.