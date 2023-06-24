Summer nights heat up with concerts at Riverfront Museum

Enjoy warm summer evenings and live music in July at the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

The following performances are inspired by ongoing exhibits at the museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Joe Shadid: Live at the Museum

Thursday, July 6

With music inspired by the Peoria Riverfront Museum’s upcoming exhibition “FOLK: Selections from the American Folk Art Museum Collection,” enjoy the sounds of this accomplished musician in a live concert.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Performance begins at 7 p.m.

Joe George Shadid is a songwriter, film composer, and video host of music YouTube channel, Reverb.

His debut record, Beautiful Dreams, was signed to German indie label, Eternal Sound Records, in early 2019. The release was followed by a European tour. Joe supported this record on a solo tour in Japan later that year. Joe’s songs encompass a range of color, from folk and Americana, to cinematic and spacious.

Tickets:

Member adult- $20

Member child- $10

Non-member adult- $30

Non-member child- $20

For tickets, click here

Bronzeville, Blues and BBQ

Saturday, July 8

On the Sun Plaza

Summer fun comes to the Sun Plaza with “Bronzeville, Blues and BBQ.” Inspired by local artist Preston Jackson’s masterwork “Bronzeville to Harlem: An American Story, ” enjoy live music by Smokers Blues Band, food available for purchase from Seasoned Little Eatery, and riverfront views.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Food served at 6 p.m.

Smokers Blues Band plays at 7 p.m.

Intermission/Interactive tour of “Bronzeville to Harlem” at 8 p.m.

Smokers Blues Band plays at 8:30 to 9:15 p.m.

Tickets:

Adult: $25

Member adult- $20

For tickets,click here

“Bronzeville to Harlem: An American Story” by Preston Jackson at the museum is made possible by grants from Givsco Construction Company, James & Lou Baldwin, Visionary Society and the generosity of the artist. Additional support comes from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and the Friends of B to H.