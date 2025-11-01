Pipeline Safety Act hearing delayed

Illinois and U.S. environmental groups are questioning why the Senate Commerce Committee postponed a recent markup hearing on a carbon pipeline law that would set national standards for companies that install and maintain CO2 capture and transmission projects. The Oct. 8 hearing was to be led by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

The hearing was to advance Cruz’s Pipeline Safety Act (S.2975), introduced on Oct. 6, which would reauthorize the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration in regulating the siting of interstate CO2 pipeline. The bill would provide $1.65 billion to maintain a pipeline safety program for five years. The legislation includes key measures to reduce pipeline-related fatalities and injuries, advance the development of new pipeline safety technologies, enhance safety inspections and enforcement efforts and promote education for local communities on PHMSA’s work.

It also requires PHMSA to update parts of its regulations to account for new pipeline materials, gases and operating practices. There is currently no federal agency that determines siting of carbon dioxide pipelines (the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has exclusive authority to regulate the siting of interstate gas transmission pipelines).

While no reason was given for the hearing’s postponement, environmental and public advocacy groups have been urging their members and the public to voice objections to Cruz’s bill, including a recent amendment offered by Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Montana.

“While we don’t know why for certain, it could have been postponed because of … calls and emails related to the bill AND the amendment by Senator Sheehy to criminalize activities that could be perceived as ‘preventing the construction or operation’ of a pipeline,” said Pam Richart, from the Illinois-based Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines and the Eco-Justice Collaborative, in an email.

“This amendment is a direct affront on our ability to protest a project. Many of us have conducted activities — or may do so in the future, that could be construed as ‘disrupting’ or ‘preventing the operation or construction’ of a pipeline. Under this ambiguous language, the amendment could be interpreted to include peaceful protests, organizing to stop permit approvals (including participation in the Illinois Commerce Commission proceedings), preventing surveyors from trespassing on privately owned land, or even signs or banner hanging. It’s even broad enough to apply to participation in zoom meetings. The penalties for any violation could include fines and imprisonment for up to 20 years.”

Currently, at least three pipeline companies — Wolf, One Earth and Navigator — are planning CO2 pipeline projects that would include Illinois. The companies are believed to be awaiting passage of S.2975 before resubmitting applications for construction permits to the proper authorities.

Ranking committee member Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, said Cruz’s bill increases civil penalties for pipeline companies by 50 percent, eliminates gaps in hydrogen and carbon dioxide pipeline requirements, and requires permanent cybersecurity standards for pipeline operators. According to Cruz, the PIPELINE Safety Act of 2025 ensures “oversight of the pipeline system is governed by appropriate, data-driven, and cost-effective standards.”

A related bill, the Promoting Innovation in Pipeline Efficiency and Safety (PIPES) Act of 2025 (HR 5301), was introduced in the House of Representatives on Sept. 11. The bipartisan bill would reauthorize PHMSA’s pipeline safety programs for the next four years and provide an efficient, effective framework to advance the safety of U.S. energy infrastructure.

“The PIPES Act will reinforce the safety oversight of millions of miles of existing pipelines — as well as new carbon dioxide and hydrogen pipelines — and dedicate funding to replacing aging pipes.” said House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Ranking Member Rick Larsen.

Several environmental groups asked for a seat at the table during the negotiation of the pipeline bills, including the Eco-Justice Collaborative, which asked that any pipeline safety bill compel the PHMSA to:

Require operators and developers to disclose emergency-response information to state and local first responders, route permitting agencies, and the public, including plume dispersion maps, to allow rigorous state, local, and private emergency response planning and route selection.

Require CO2 pipeline companies to fund local emergency response planning and preparedness, including training, drills, equipment, personal protective equipment, and real-time public alert systems.

Ensure nothing in the Pipeline Safety Act prevents states and local governments from setting zoning and routing requirements for hazardous liquid or CO2 pipeline facilities that serve safety objectives, consistent with PHMSA’s understanding.

In a recent letter, the PHMSA said it will continue to support and encourage all three levels of government — federal, state, and local — working collaboratively to ensure the nation’s pipeline systems are constructed and operated in a manner that protects public safety and the environment. The letter read, in part:

“PHMSA believes pipeline safety is the shared responsibility of federal and state regulators as well as all other stakeholders, including pipeline operators, excavators, property owners, and local governments. In 2010, PHMSA launched the Pipelines and Informed Planning Alliance (PIPA) — to help pipeline safety stakeholders define their respective roles related to land use practices near pipelines and to develop best practices. PHMSA looks forward to … updating these documents to focus on the unique circumstances of new pipeline construction.”