Radio legend Dick Biondi dies

Chicago radio legend Dick Biondi is being remembered as an individual who made everyone he came in contact with “feel like a star.”

Dan Wolfe, who worked with Biondi at WLS 94.7 FM for years, said even when the two stopped working together he would go into the radio station on weekends just to be with Biondi.

“I could hear the same stories over and over from the guy. He loved telling them and I loved listening to them,” Wolfe said in a Facebook post regarding Biondi. “He taught me so much about how to treat people. He made everyone feel like a star.”

Biondi died at his home Monday, June 26 at the age of 90.

He spent most of his 67 years in radio in Chicago. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was on WLS FM for more than 50 years. He was also an on-air personality at WCFL, WMAQ, WBBM, and WJMK.

Wolfe, who is known as Producer Dan on the FM station, said when station personnel were moving from the ABC building to the NBC building, Biondi was cleaning out his desk and throwing away everything.

When Biondi wasn’t looking, Wolfe pulled the legend’s notebook out of the trash.

“It’s one of the only pieces I know I’ll keep until I’m dead,” Wolfe said. “He was so proud of it, and seeing him throw it out was just too much. He would write all the artists down that he ever worked with. Every line of this notebook is filled with handwritten names that would probably make him blush if he ever sat down and read it.

“What a career, but way more importantly, what a guy.”

Biondi was born Sept. 13, 1932, in Endicott, N.Y. to Mike and Rose Biondi.

He is survived by his wife, Maribeth; sister, Geri; brothers-in-law, Ron and Larry (Kathleen), and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private family interment was conducted.

Wolfe remembers not knowing Biondi’s legendary status when he started working with him 20 years ago.

“First night I worked with Dick Biondi I told him I had no idea who he was. He loved that,” Wolfe said. “I was only supposed to train with him for a week, and it turned into a relationship that still means the world to me.”