Redevelopment of former Register Star complex aims to add residential, retail space to East State corridor

A renovation venture expected to reenergize a historic downtown Rockford building received a green light from City Council on Jan. 20.

The proposed News Tower Lofts project, a redevelopment of the former Rockford Register Star building, 99 East State Street, was unanimously approved by the council.

The News Tower Lofts, an upscale apartment and commercial complex, is the latest project for Urban Equity Properties (UEP) and founder and CEO Justin Fern.

“Construction is planned to start in early 2027 with a completion goal of late 2028,” he said. “The majority of the building will be converted into 80 market-rate, luxury loft apartments encompassing the news tower section of the building and square footage along the Rock River. This will offer residents an amazing view of the waterfront.

“The warehouse section of the property, situated off of Chestnut Street, would be converted into a two-story building which would include a mezzanine and additional apartments,” Fern said. “We’re planning a fantastic restaurant with river views in the Art Deco style of the building.”

The printing press space, a 2005 addition to the original building, is slated to house a “retail emporium”, he said. “There will be around a dozen stores, open to the public, that will feature locally-owned boutique businesses renting at a very competitive price point.

“This retail space would be perfect for vendors who are looking for a more affordable option than the cost of renting space at City Market. We’re offering the same great exposure, right on East State Street, but for around $800 per month with utilities included. We see this as a fabulous addition to the downtown business landscape.”

Ald. Chad Tuneberg (R-3) supports the News Tower Lofts project, citing both its positive economic and historic preservation impacts on Rockford.

“Urban Equity Properties has a proven track record of completing its proposed projects, and I have no doubt that UEP will preserve the historical integrity of the news tower building while providing the modern amenities residents and businesses require.

“There is a very large capital stack that is necessary for a project of this magnitude, and UEP has the pieces to put this puzzle together,” Tuneberg said. “A significant part of the residential and commercial footprint in downtown Rockford is the direct result of UEP’s projects.”

According to Fern, the News Tower Lofts redevelopment will cost around $46 million. Some of the project’s funding will come from Tax Increment Financing (TIF) dollars and a $4 million forgivable loan from the City of Rockford.

“This is an expensive undertaking, but if we are going to preserve the news tower’s history, it costs money,” Fern said. “We are breathing new life into a very large complex of buildings, on a main street and on the water, so there are construction costs and challenges ahead, but we’re confident our plans will become reality.

“Because the News Tower Lofts is a preservation project and we’re restoring the beauty of the original building while offering modern conveniences, TIF money alone won’t cover the costs, so we’re looking at the forgivable loan as an additional source of funding,” Fern said.

“Urban Equity Properties will be paying back some of the forgivable loan,” he said. “A hefty amount of the forgivable loans flows back to the City of Rockford over a 20-year span. Additionally, the News Tower Lofts will be generating property and sales tax revenue from the retail emporium and the restaurant.”

Fern pointed out that only a portion of TIF dollars and the forgivable loan are released during the project’s construction, with the balance payable upon completion. He hopes that redevelopment of the 227,000-square-foot news tower complex spurs similar projects in other historic downtown venues.

News Tower was designed by Rockford architect Jesse Barloga and built in 1930 to house the Rockford Register Republic and Rockford Morning Star newspapers.

The two papers merged in 1979 to become the Rockford Register Star. The tower part of the Register Star complex was modeled after the Tribune Tower in Chicago and was built in the Art Deco style of the day.

Tribune Tower, located on Chicago’s North Michigan Ave., was also converted into housing units.

In 2020, the Rockford Register Star moved its printing operations to West Milwaukee and its journalism staff began to work on a hybrid model that included work from home. By December 2021, the building was sold to Iconic Energy, which sold it to UEP.