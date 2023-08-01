Renovation, addition planned for Elgin’s Hemmens Cultural Center

Elgin’s 54-year-old Hemmens Cultural Center is getting a major upgrade.

Ground was broken last week for a renovation and addition to the center, aiming to modernize a building constructed in 1969 as part of the city’s downtown Civic Center Plaza.

The estimated $6 million project will update the facility while preserving its legacy as a premier destination for national, regional and local performing and presenting organizations.

The complex was designed by the architectural firm Skidmore, Owings and Merrill, famous for its work on Chicago’s Willis Tower and former John Hancock Center.

Originally constructed in 1969 as part of a municipal plaza on the banks of the Fox River, the Hemmens Cultural Center has played a significant role in the cultural fabric of Elgin for over five decades.

The centerpiece is a 1,200-seat theatre that’s home to the Elgin Symphony Orchestra and site for touring artists and productions.

The facility also annually serves several community theater groups, dance recitals and graduation ceremonies. An 11,340 square-foot Exhibition Hall located in the lower level of offers a fully equipped banquet kitchen, art gallery and meeting rooms for wedding receptions, trade shows and exhibits.

With the planned renovation and addition, the center will undergo a transformative upgrade that will enhance amenities and ensure its continued recognition as a preeminent facility for the performing arts.

Key features include the addition of accessible restrooms on the main floor, a more visible and easily accessible box office, a covered patron drop-off area and additional storage facilities.

These additions address long-standing needs and provide a more convenient and enjoyable experience for patrons and performers alike.

A notable addition will be a new reception area with an outdoor balcony, designed in harmony with the center’s iconic architecture.

This 11,000-square-foot addition to the north side of the building will not only offer breathtaking views of the newly renovated Civic Center Plaza but will also provide a highly requested amenity for visitors. The reception area will serve as a welcoming space for guests to gather, relax and appreciate the vibrant atmosphere of the center. No major changes are planned to the theater or stage.

The Hemmens Cultural Center stands as a testament to Elgin’s commitment to the arts, fostering creativity and enriching the community.

It has been a platform for countless performances, exhibitions, and cultural events that have brought joy and inspiration to the residents of Elgin and beyond. With the forthcoming renovation and addition, the center will continue to serve as a beacon of artistic expression and cultural pride for generations to come.

Cordogan Clark, a renowned architectural, engineering and construction firm with an lengthy portfolio of successful projects, is handling design and construction work with an eye towards meeting the needs of today but also future demands.

The center is named for Hattie Hemmens, widow of Walter Hemmens. The couple was childless and decided to leave their fortune to benefit the citizens of Elgin.

Hattie died in 1957 and left over $1 million to the City of Elgin to “…establish and maintain a not-for-profit Community Building & Auditorium in the City of Elgin, Illinois, for the benefit of the inhabitants of the said City of Elgin…”

For more information about the Cultural Center and the City of Elgin, visit www.cityofelgin.org and cityofelgin.org/hemmens. To learn more about Cordogan Clark and their innovative architectural designs, visit cordoganclark.com.