Rockford Speedway will shut down at close of 76th season of racing

It’s a bittersweet season of racing this summer at Rockford Speedway.

The final laps for the legendary quarter-mile oval track in Loves Park are rapidly approaching as it prepares to shut down for good in October following a 76th year of competition.

The Deery family, Rockford Speedway’s longtime owners, announced the closure and sale of the nearly 50-acre property for redevelopment earlier this year.

“For years we have watched the surrounding area evolve into a vibrant retail corridor, this day has been coming,” said Rockford Speedway General Manager David Deery in a statement. “While it’s great for the city, it stings for the thousands of fans and racers who have made Rockford Speedway their ‘family’ for generations.”

The adjacent Forest Hills Lodge, built in 1977, has already closed.

The historic racetrack has hosted thousands of events which drew the sport’s biggest stars and received national attention, as well as legendary concerts, flea markets, carnivals, rodeos, holiday events and circuses.

But over the past 30 years, surrounding farm fields have been fully developed into commercial, medical and large retail locations. The Illinois Route 173 corridor underwent million-dollar improvements in the past decade, including shaving 15 acres off the Speedway property.

Late owner Jody Deery resisted developers for many years but had begun discussions of development following the devastation of COVID-19 shutdowns.

Since 1948, fans have packed the stands to witness the thrill of a race as the track hosted the biggest names and series in racing. It was also the source of part-time employment for thousands of state line youth.

Hugh and Jody Deery took sole ownership of the Speedway in 1966 and the flamboyant pair were on the leading edge of promotion and fan engagement, known world-wide for cultivating creative and entertaining events which the industry coined as “Rockford” events.

The National Short Track Championship set the tone for postseason big multi-day events while racing of all types, from the Midgets in the 40’s, Hot Rods in the 50’s, Stocks in the 60’s, up to today’s line-up have filled the summer nights.

Even though the track is closing, there will still be plenty of memories to be made as the 2023 schedule continues through October. A special Grand Celebration weekend event will also be announced on a date later this summer.

“Generations of families have been involved – racing, watching, working – and to see it come to an end breaks my heart,” said Speedway President Susan Deery. “We are very proud of the contribution the Speedway has made to the racing industry, as the starting spot for so many in racing and business, and the impact this place has had on the greater state line community. But it doesn’t take away the sadness.”

The property was purchased by HJS Development, managed by Shorewood Development, which has embarked on redevelopment for the entire parcel including Rockford Speedway, Forest Hills Lodge and the adjoining vacant land.

“The property is the last developable property for Loves Park on 173 and is in demand,” said Shorewood Development principal Ryan Fitzgerald. “Shorewood understands the Speedway has been a family entertainment tradition and realizes this will leave a void in the City of Loves Park and the racing world.”

Longtime fan, driver, employee and track official Steve Dickson agrees.

“Kids talk about their grandparents who used to race here, or as a kid coming here and sitting in the old wooden bleachers. The place was always packed … there’s a lot of history here, this news will tug on a lot of hearts,” he said. “Anything you can imagine over the years went on here. It’s a nice facility. It’s been a great place to work, nice people, a great family to work for … (but) times are changing and with what’s going on with the neighborhood, it might be the right decision to make.”

For more information and a schedule of upcoming events visit www.rockfordspeedway.com or Rockford Speedway on Facebook.