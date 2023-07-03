Round Lake bank robbed

FBI agents are investigating the robbery of a Round Lake bank on Saturday, July 1.

Shortly after noon July 1, a woman robbed First American Bank, 1865 S. Cedar Lake Road, Round Lake. The offender is believed to be the same woman who, on June 24, robbed Great Lakes Credit Union in Round Lake Beach.

FBI agents said that in the Round Lake heist, the bandit presented a note to a teller and did not display a weapon during the incident.

She was described as black, in her 20s or 30s, 5-foot-2, with a medium build and long black hair, wearing a black hat with white letters, a blue surgical mask, a white short-sleeve T-shirt, light gray sweatpants and red high-top shoes, and carrying a canvas bag with unknown words and shapes on it.

No injures were reported in the incident.

The individual remains at large.

Anyone with tips about the robbery or the offender can report them (even anonymously) at 312-421-6700 or via email to tips.fbi.gov.