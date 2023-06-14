South Side blaze under investigation

A two-alarm fire Tuesday afternoon, June 13, caused substantial damage to a three-story residential structure on Chicago’s South Side.

The fire at 4550 S. Michigan Ave. started at around 4 p.m. Tuesday and was struck out about an hour later.

No one was injured in the incident. Chicago fire officials said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Flames and thick smoke could be seen billowing from the residence as firefighters arrived at the scene. The Chicago Fire Department had issued an emergency alert while fighting the blaze when the building’s north wall appeared to be failing and started to bow out.