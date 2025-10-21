Southwest Siders want Archer Avenue to offer more to the community

The City of Chicago Department of Planning and Development is working with the Regional Transportation Authority to develop a plan for improving transit and encouraging development along Archer Avenue, the major corridor on the city’s Southwest Side.

Moving Archer Forward corridor study looks at most of the Chicago portion of Archer Avenue — the section between Halsted Street and Cicero Avenue. It is primarily funded through RTA’s Community Planning Program, which provides funding and technical consulting services to help create “sustainable, equitable, walkable and transit-friendly communities.” DPD and a team of RTA-hired consultants headed by the Chicago-based Site Design Group are looking into how to make the study area more friendly to everybody who uses the road and developing a strategy for encouraging commercial and residential development that fits the residents’ current needs.

The study officially kicked off this spring. On Sept. 17, DPD and the RTA organized an open-house-style meeting at the Archer Heights Public Library to give residents a chance leave comments, suggestions and feedback in person. Based on the data presented at the meeting and the comments local residents shared with Chronicle Media, there is interest in more green spaces, more housing, more recreational amenities and generally more spaces where people can have fun and hang out together.

Residents can submit additional feedback via an online survey, and the planners expect to hold another meeting with preliminary recommendations sometime in January 2026.

The portion of the Archer Avenue within the study area runs through Bridgeport, McKinley Park, Brighton Park, Archer Heights and Garfield Ridge neighborhoods. CTA bus route 62, one of the handful of city bus routes that operates 24/7, runs along the entire corridor, and The Orange ‘L’ line partially parallels it.

Archer Avenue is one of Chicago’s few major diagonal streets, which created many complex three-way intersections, and even two-way intersections have blind spots and other issues. At a May 29 transit townhall organized by transit advocates at McKinley Park, residents complained about infrequent public transit service, unsafe pedestrian crossings and narrow sidewalks.

During the summer, the project team completed the existing conditions survey and presented its findings at the Sept. 17 meeting. Mejay Gula, the senior project manager at Site Design Group, told Chronicle Media that they found around 28 percent of the corridor doesn’t have any trees, which means no shade for pedestrians and more heat for everyone. She said that around 75 percent of the residents chooses to drive rather than take transit.

The project team flagged several issues with housing along the corridor — fewer rentals than the city average, an aging housing stock and little new development. The neighborhoods had less than average number of studios, one-bedroom apartments, and four-bedroom apartments favored by families.

Researchers found that about 80 percent of all storefronts are occupied, and 90 percent of commercial spaces are locally owned — but also flagged that Archer Avenue didn’t have much in the way of recreational destinations and cultural institutions.

During the Sept. 17 meeting, residents could talk to the project team and leave feedback in a more hands-on way. Most notably, they could use paper “flags” to point out trouble spots on the large-scale map of Archer Avenue. Display boards had space for Post-it notes, and there was a station consultants surveyed what kind of housing they preferred by dropping “coins” into buckets corresponding to different housing types.

“I think a lot of the feedback we’re getting is going to help us better understand the corridor, how people are using it, how we can make it better,” Gula said.

One issue that has historically complicated development plans on major corridors like Archer Avenue is jurisdiction. While most of the road is owned by the City of Chicago, a few sections — most notably, the bridge over Bubbly Creek — is under Illinois Department of Transportation jurisdiction. Chicago Department of Transportation planner Ryan Richter told Chronicle Media that he doesn’t expect IDOT to create any obstacles for Forward Archer Avenue.

He said that the city has an agreement with IDOT that states that, while the state agency must still review any changes on the street it owes, it applies a different, more transit-friendly standards than it would apply in the suburbs and other parts of the state.

“We’re allowed to shrink lanes to consider priorities for pedestrians, buses, bikes and other modes of travel,” Richter said.

In Chicago, aldermen historically have considerable sway over what kind of development gets built in their wards. The study area falls within the 11th, 12th, 14th and 23rd wards. All four aldermen advertised the study and the Sept. 17 meeting in their newsletters and on social media, but only Ald. Jeylu Gutierrez, 14th Ward, attended the meeting in person. She emphasized to Chronicle Media that that she believed that the corridor could use a community center where people of all ages could hang out. She also said that traffic safety, pedestrian safety and business vacancies were major concerns.

“I know there’s a need for housing, more parks, more shade, more spaces where the community can come and gather,” Gutierrez said.

She emphasized that her opinion was just that — her opinion — and she wanted to see what the residents thought.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the community to be here today and give their feedback,” Gutierrez said.

Kate Eakin, the executive director at McKinley Park Development Council, said that she believed that Moving Archer Forward would help advance her organization’s priorities.

“We’re especially interested in traffic safety and business (development) and affordable housing,” she said.

Zhen Wu, of Brighton Park, said that the park that his neighborhood gets its name from is small and not easy to reach, and it doesn’t have many major parks,

“What I want to see is more green areas around Brighton Park,” he said.

Danny Villalobos, of Garfield Ridge, said that Archer Avenue doesn’t feel like “it’s meant for the community.”

“We need it to be actually used by the community,” he said. “I would like to see mixed-use development and public gathering spaces. Plazas, definitely plazas, so people have some place to linger.”

Villalobos also supported more residential development along Archer Avenue, and transit improvements such as dedicated bus lanes.

Dixon Galvez-Searle, a transit advocate who lives in Archer Heights, said that he thought “there’s a lot of potential for Archer Avenue, because it’s the one street on the Southwest Side that connects all of the neighborhoods in the area.”

“I think there’s potential to build on that,” he said.

Galvez-Searle said that other major Chicago diagonal streets — Milwaukee Avenue and, to the lesser extent, Elston Avenue — have more assets. That includes more local businesses and more recreational amenities. He pointed to Miami Bowl, a bowling alley that used to be located near the Archer Heights library, at 5023 S Archer Ave.

“We’re seen place like (Miami Bowl) disappear,” Galvez-Searle said. “And, sadly, what replaced it is AutoZone, where no one wants to hang out.”

For more information about Moving Archer Forward study, visit chicago.gov/archer