Bellville lawyer gets seven years for defrauding dozens of clients 

A Bellville attorney who defrauded more than 40 clients out of more than $1 million has been sentenced to 90 months in federal prison.

Jason Caraway, 51, whose victims included the children of a dead police officer, pleaded guilty to six counts of wire fraud in February.

“This lawyer didn’t just steal — he preyed on clients who trusted him to fight for them after suffering life-altering injuries,” said U.S. Attorney Steven Weinhoeft. “He pocketed their settlements, grabbed money intended to pay doctors, falsified court records, and even defrauded the children of a police officer who was killed in the line of duty.”

Caraway was a partner at Caraway, Fisher & Broombaugh, P.C., a personal injury law firm in Belleville.

According to court documents, Caraway had control of the firm’s bank accounts and misappropriated funds by improperly spending client funds on personal and business expenses, issuing checks to himself, accepting settlements without client notification or payment, failing to pay medical lien holders from legal proceeds, and misapplying retainers without authorization.

“The actions of Mr. Caraway, which involves stealing from his clients, including child beneficiaries, are reprehensible,” said FBI Springfield’s Special Agent in Charge, Christopher Johnson.

Caraway’s criminal acts included the theft from the minor children of Ricardo Davis. The father of six children, Davis was a Washington Park police officer who was killed in an accident in 2018 while on duty.

Caraway obtained more than $128,000 for two of Davis’s minor children but never turned any of the money over to them. Thanks to the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission’s Client Protection Program, however, the two were eventually paid after years of waiting.

The FBI Springfield Field Office led the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Zoe Gross prosecuted the case. Gross said Caraway concealed his theft from clients by lying to them, making lulling payments (intended to “lull the victim into a false sense of security” and put off inquiries or complaints) and “even forging court documents to deceive them.”

Caraway never made any court filings on behalf of one client. To mask his inaction, he sent the client fictitious court documents and provided false information about the status of the case. He even provided his client with a fictitious voluntary dismissal of the complaint, complete with the forged signature of St. Clair County Circuit Judge Heinz Rudolf.

In another instance, Caraway obtained a $250,000 settlement, part of which was placed into what’s called a “special needs trust,” which required court approval.

Once again, Caraway forged a court order, this time in the name of St. Clair County Associate Judge Thomas Cannady, disbursing $15,000 from the special needs trust for his benefit.

Caraway settled a worker’s compensation case, convincing the client to settle for an amount that, prosecutors said, did not cover the cost of his past and future medical expenses. When Caraway received $67,000 on his client’s behalf, he made small, lulling payments to him periodically, but kept $53,000 from the settlement for himself.

Caraway was not taking care of the finances of his law firm, with negative consequences for his employees.

Rachelle Aud Crowe, then the U.S. attorney for Southern Illinois, wrote in a Stipulation of Facts filed after Caraway’s plea agreement that the law firm “imploded under the weight of its financial losses.”

It was only then that Caraway’s ongoing criminal activity became evident, prosecutors say, when he “abandoned his law firm in January 2023, emptied what was left in the firm’s bank accounts, and absconded to North Carolina,” leaving behind a “disastrous situation” for his colleagues at the firm.

In 2023, Caraway’s law license was suspended, and in May 2024, he was disbarred by the Illinois Supreme Court.

Caraway, who had been free on bond awaiting trial, was sent to the medium security prison in Marion. His trial judge has recommended he be sent to a prison in Yankton, South Dakota, and also asked that the Bureau of Prisons provide him substance abuse treatment.