State’s attorney extends parental leave to 12 weeks

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced that her office has expanded parental leave to up to 12 fully paid weeks.

The first months of parenthood are some of the most joyful and life-altering times a person will endure,” Foxx said. “Providing 12 weeks of paid parental leave is a way to acknowledge that our staff deserves to wholeheartedly absorb the beautiful moments and fully adapt to the incredible transition that a new child delivers.”

The office’s new Paid Parental Leave Policy applies to all Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office employees, including both nonunion employees and those subject to collective bargaining. Qualifying parental events include the birth of a child, adoption or foster care placement. Employees have the flexibility to use the leave continuously in one 12-week period or divide it into three four-week increments. To be eligible for the full 12 weeks of paid leave, employees must have at least 12 consecutive months of employment.

Previously, birthing parents could elect eight weeks and non-birthing parents could elect four weeks of paid parental leave. Alternatively, birthing, and nonbirthing parents could elect six months of unpaid parental leave, supplemented by accrued time or applicable disability pay.

The policy went into effective July 1.

The expanded parental leave policy is part of recent CCSAO initiatives designed to bolster its status as an employment destination, including those instituted by the county:

$10,000 retention bonus for Assistant State’s Attorneys: Through the Cook County Pilot Retention Program, the CCSAO offered a $10,000 bonus for frontline ASAs. More than 99 percent of eligible employees signed on.

Cost of Living Increases: In response to inflation, Cook County initiated a series of salary adjustments for nonunion employees: (Union employees received salary adjustments through the collective bargaining process):

5 percent pay increase in June 2022

$1,000 one-time payment in December 2022

5 percent pay increase in June 2023

5 percent pay increase retroactive to December 2021

2 percent pay increase in June 2024

5 percent pay increase in June 2025

Permanent Teleworking Policy: The CCSAO has made telecommuting permanent

Investing in employees: To boost employee morale and avoid burnout, the CCSAO has team-building activities planned for Summer 2023, such as Food Truck Thursdays at the Leighton Courthouse (26thand California streets), and its annual softball tournament.

For information about careers with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, visit cookcountystatesattorney.org/careers.