Stolen vehicle recovered; suspect charged

An Aurora area man is facing charges of being in the possession of a stolen vehicle.

Carlos Diaz, who has addresses in Aurora and Montgomery, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested Thursday, July 6 after the vehicle he was allegedly driving came back as stolen out of Colorado.

Diaz fled from Sycamore police after a traffic stop early Thursday, Kane County Sheriff’s deputies said.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sycamore police asked Kane County deputies to be on the lookout for a red Hyundai Elantra that had fled from a traffic stop.

Deputies searched potential areas where the driver may have fled to and found a vehicle matching the description backed up into a wooded area near Beith and Thatcher roads in Maple Park. The license plates had been taken off the vehicle. A deputy ran the vehicle identification number and found that the vehicle had been stolen out of Colorado.

Sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter in the area and used two K9 units to search for the driver of the vehicle. The K9 units located a subject walking through a field who identified himself as Miguel Vega.

During their investigation, deputies said, the suspect stated that he was the driver of the vehicle and that he was the one who fled from Sycamore police.

The Sycamore officer, who had attempted the traffic stop, came to the scene and made a positive identification of the vehicle and driver.

Deputies said the suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Kane County Adult Justice Center. As standard procedure, he was fingerprinted. Information came back showing that the fingerprints on file were not those of Miguel Vega, but of Carlos Diaz.

Diaz was charged with receiving, possessing or selling a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony; and obstructing identification, a Class A misdemeanor.

A Class 2 felony is punishable by up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

No information was available from Sycamore police as of press time regarding any charges against Diaz

Diaz was being held in the Adult Justice Center without bond.