Suspect charged in carjacking

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a carjacking on the city’s West Side.

Nicholas Ramirez, 20, a resident of the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue, faces multiple charges in the Tuesday, July 11, carjacking in the South Lawndale neighborhood.

Ramirez is charged with three felonies — aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, aggravated assault of a peace officer, firefighter or emergency room worker, and resisting or obstructing a peace officer, corrections employee or firefighter causing injury — and two misdemeanors — two counts of resisting/obstructing a peace officer, corrections employee or firefighter.

He was scheduled to appear Wednesday, July 12, in Cook County Central Bond Court in Chicago.

Ramirez was arrested shortly after 3 p.m. July 11, on the 2700 block of South Hamlin Avenue. He was identified as one of the offenders, who, less than an hour earlier, took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 57-year-old woman on the 2500 block of South Springfield Avenue in Chicago’s 10th Police District.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged.