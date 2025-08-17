Morton couple continues to be family for student booksellers

One simple question has led to a lifelong adventure for Steve and Susie Jones.

When international students came to the door of their Morton home selling books 21 years ago, Susie Jones asked them where they were staying. One of the students said they were looking for a host family because staying in a hotel was too expensive.

“Maybe you can stay here,” Susie suggested.

After talking it over as a couple, the Joneses welcomed Elenya and Ringo, students from Estonia, into their home.

“It changed our lives forever,” Susie said. “We decided we would be students’ home away from home.”

With five kids of their own, the Joneses have cherished their summer international guests.

“I feel we have gotten more out of the relationship than the students have,” Susie said. “It has been a chance to bring the world to our table … We have learned about other cultures.”

“It was almost an accident, asking where they live,” Susie added. “It has been a blessing to serve them. We serve them and support them in any way we can. We provide them a good, safe, loving place to come home to family.”

Susie is a retired home school mom and Steve is a retired Caterpillar employee.

“At some point we are not going to host anymore. We have our first grandbaby on the way,” Susie said. “We evaluate it every time, but our tendency is to say ‘absolutely.’ It has become such a part of our lives.”

Exchanging knowledge

She said their oldest children learned about the Soviet Union from the visiting students.

In turn, the Joneses have been to Estonia twice. They have also been to Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

They are still in touch with the first students who stayed with them more than 20 years ago.

Their experience housing the Southwestern Advantage summer booksellers led the Joneses to also be the host family for five foreign exchange students during school years.

The Joneses have even added to their family through international exchanges. A high school exchange student from the Netherlands they played host to and one of their daughters married brothers.

She said the Southwestern Advantage students definitely go through their paces.

“The students go through a very rigorous screening. The training has the students knowing as much as they can know,” Susie said. “They train them well. They understand how to deal with rejection.

“They overcome obstacles. They do not complain. If the tire on their bike blows out, they know how to deal with it.”

The Nashville-based company stresses character training, Susie said. It has produced four governors, two U.S. senators, Presidential Cabinet members, and business leaders.

“The company really understands what kids need,” Susie said.

Booksellers have calls with their managers every morning and every evening to keep them on track.

The Jones’ Morton home serves as headquarters for the weekly gathering of regional booksellers. Some come from as far away as Davenport, Iowa.

“We feed them a good meal,” Susie Jones said.

Susie said that she and Steve have never had a bad experience with any of the booksellers who have stayed with them.

She said the international students’ grasp of English has improved over the 21 years she and Steve have been welcoming students.

Students go door to door with educational materials six days a week.

Time for dancing

“The students are kept really busy,” Susie said. “It is almost too fast-paced for them to get homesick. Sometimes they are not home until 10:30 p.m. We always try to talk through their day with them.”

Although the students are kept at a quick pace, there is time for singing and dancing to homeland songs and the Joneses’ neighbors will even participate at times.

“A lot of times the students will go to breakfast places and do songs and dances,” Susie said. “People join in. The regulars join in.”

It is suggested that the students pay their host families $30 per week for rent, but the Joneses don’t expect any payments.

“We don’t need them to pay rent,” Susie said. “They buy their own food.”

The Joneses have even played host to students not assigned to live with them. An area bookseller had a biking accident and couldn’t go up stairs.

“She slept in our office,” Susie remembered.

Students who drop out of the program have wound up with the Joneses as well.

Their two decades of being hosts have included their share of characters.

“There was one young man who was pretending to sell, but he was at the library all the time,” Susie said.

An American team of three young men had the El Paso area one summer and brought their appetites with them.

“I made two meals every night,” Susie laughed. “I would make chocolate chip cookies. They would eat six and take six with them.”

Talented sellers will be observed by other sellers.

“One year, we had observers here three times a week,” Susie said.

While Susie handles the cooking, Steve fixes the students’ cars and bikes to keep them going.

“We work as a team,” Susie said;.“We are their support system.”

Susie said she is bothered when she sees conspiracy theories about the students posted on social media.

“I really struggle with the suspicions and how things get blown up on Facebook,” she said. “These kids have company T-shirts and lanyards. Give them a drink. You don’t need to buy something. This is what America is. This is what the Midwest is.

“No one says, ‘Pick me to come to my door and sell me something.’ Be as kind as possible to these kids. Be good representatives of our area. These kids are not being trafficked. They are not casing houses. We have left on vacation, and I never thought about them stealing something. They are well trained, and their products are really good.”

The Joneses say more residents should be host families.

“We highly recommend it,” Susie said. “It will change your life. God put them here for a reason. You never know what is going to happen.”

