Morton marching band takes home state championship

The Morton High School Marching Band captured the Class 2A title at the Illinois State Marching Band Championships held Saturday, Oct. 19 at Illinois State University in Normal.

The theme of their show was “Candyland.”

Morton outscored four other bands competing in its class — Providence Catholic of New Lenox, Metamora High School, Canton High School and LaSalle-Peru High School — posting a 76.800.

Morton took first place in Class 2A in the music performance, visual performance, general effect and crowd appeal effect.

As the Class 2A champion, Morton qualified for the grand champion finals and placed sixth out of 14 bands.