Pekin Chamber plans new way to celebrate Independence Day

The Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce planned several ways to recognize this year’s “Honor America Celebration.”

While there won’t be the traditional fireworks display, the Chamber will celebrate our nation’s Independence Day by honoring its service members.

The Chamber is honoring our local service members and veterans with a video for social media. Anyone who wants their service member or veteran in the video can email a photo, along with the name, military branch, and years of service, to: info@pekinchamber.com. This video will run from July 1-4.

Enter our ‘Most Patriotic’ Facebook Contest. Post a picture of your most patriotic children, pet, or business window on the Chamber’s contest post on July 1. Voting runs through July 4 at 8 p.m. The most ‘likes’ in each category will receive a prize.

Last, the city’s giant flag will be flown over the park in honor of our country over the holiday weekend. A perfect photo opportunity for our ‘Most Patriotic’ contest.

For more information, contact the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce at 309-346-2106, or email at info@pekinchamber.com.