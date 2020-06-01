Pekin show spirit of the marigold with garden contest

Pekin residents can get into the spirit of the Marigold Festival early by entering the garden contest

The contest is meant to let Pekin residents showcase their beautiful gardens and show civic pride by featuring Pekin’s special flower in your garden displays.

Applications are now being accepted for the Pekin Marigold Festival Garden Contest, from June 1 – Aug. 1. The festival will be held on Sept. 12 and 13.

Gardens that are entered have the chance to win cash prizes. Prizes will be awarded in the following categories: residential, business and children’s gardens, both in landscaping and container style.

To participate, download an application on the Pekin Public Library website at www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.

All garden entries must include marigolds and will be judged in August at a date to be announced. Samples can be seen in the Pekin Public Library’s Storybook Garden, view photos on the Pekin Public Library Facebook page, or watch ‘how-to’ videos posted on the Pekin Public Library YouTube page.

The contest is sponsored by the Pekin Public Library and the Tazewell County Farm Bureau.

For more information, contact Beth Wegner, Coordinator of the Pekin Public Library’s Storybook Garden at bwegner@pekinpubliclibrary.org.