Reserve your space for Morton’s Independence Day celebration

Village of Morton is holding its Independence Day event on Monday, July 3 at McClallen Park, 401 N., Tennessee Ave.

Admission to park is free and there is paved sidewalk access for those who wish to walk to the event. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with fireworks beginning at dark.

There are 275 hard-surface parking spots at McClallen Park that Morton Park District Residents can purchase for $10.

Parking passes are now gone on sale. If you do not have an account, create one now and get approval. To register: log in to your account, click programs, click “ALL’ and type in the search bar “parking” and then click on REGISTER NOW. The cost is $10 for residents.

There are a number of limited spots. Visitors need to make sure to register the car that you will be driving that evening. If you have questions, call the office at 309-263-7429.

Without a pre-registered parking spot at McClallen Park, additional free event day parking and viewing locations will be available on a first come, first served basis at the Morton United Methodist Church, 420 N. Tennessee Ave., and Grace Church, 1325 E. Jefferson St.

There will be live entertainment sponsored by the Morton Fine Arts Association and made possible by Aupperle Construction.

Food vendors including Mackinaw IGA, Uncle Bud’s Apple Cider Slush, Kona Ice of Peoria , the McClallen Park Concession Stand operated by the Morton United FC, and a Lemon Shake-Up Stand will be available.

The “Kid’s Zone” will have free inflatables made possible by American Rental.

The beer Tent, operated by your VFW Post 5921 in Morton, will be ready to serve adult beverages.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their blankets and chairs. There are some rules in place to follow:

– No Dogs

– No Outside Alcohol

– No Grills

– No Open Fires

– No Fireworks

– No Smoking

– No Tailgating (sitting in the parking lot)