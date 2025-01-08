Tazewell County city to celebrate bicentennial

The City of Washington is ready for a celebration that was 200 years in the making.

Actually, the Washington Bicentennial Committee began prepping for the city’s 200th birthday (1825-2025) in 2017, when members of the Washington Historical Society and city leaders formed a group to begin discussing ways to celebrate the city’s history in anticipation of the milestone. The committee’s years of hard work culminates with a year-long series of events and promotions to mark Washington’s bicentennial, along with a city-wide bicentennial celebration planned for Aug. 14-23.

“The late Mary Kerr of the Washington Historical Society was really the driving force behind the celebration. We eventually formed a committee and have scheduled a number of celebratory events, with several Washington organizations and businesses participating,” said John Amdall, Washington Bicentennial Committee lead.

A full listing of the bicentennial events and promotions can be found at www.WashingtonBicentennial.org. In addition to entertainment events including a “then and now” themed parade, car show and tractor pull, products such as a special off-dry rose wine labeled with the city’s bicentennial logo and a commemorative coin set are being offered by Washington-area businesses. In addition, Washington Community High School students are working to create a book centered on the bicentennial.

“The events are still very much a work in progress,” Amdall said. “There is a planning docket that is still being fleshed out with literally something new happening every day in August.”

The Washington Centennial Committee also helped launch a number of pre-bicentennial events leading into this year’s celebration, including the Washington Park District’s “200 Trees By 2025” initiative that challenged residents to dedicate the planting of a tree to celebrate the town’s history. The promotion is on track to meet or exceed its goal.

“Since 2018 we’ve done ‘sip and shops,’ trivia nights and other things to call attention to the bicentennial,” said Amdall. “During 2024, we held the Historic Haunted Hustle family friendly race event and participated in the Homecoming Parade. We’ve also made available Washington Bicentennial bags, shirts and hats.”

A time capsule will be placed in Lincoln Park to commemorate the city’s bicentennial, according to committee member Leri Slonneger. The time capsule will be placed at the location of the planting of the 200th sponsored tree.

The party will officially commence with a Chamber of Commerce luncheon in February that will include a presentation on the history of Washington, which was first called Holland’s Grove in 1825 in honor of its founder, William Holland. The summer will feature events, including fireworks, a city-wide concert, a cemetery walk and more. The August party will feature an entertainment tent, beard-growing championship and an announcement of the winners in the Town and Country Gardeners of Washington’s bicentennial photo contest.

To further commemorate Washington’s celebration, the Office of the Tazewell County Circuit Clerk will issue 2025 “I Voted” stickers adorned with the Washington Bicentennial logo to those participating in elections. Also available will be a special bicentennial-themed sticker booklet capable of storing annual voting stickers through the year 2041.

Those interested in learning more about Washington’s 200-year history can delve into a wealth of historically accurate articles and publications about the city and its people via “Washington Rewind,” a project initiated by Kerr in conjunction with the bicentennial.

“You can access Washington Rewind either through the historical society website (www.washingtonilhs.com) or the bicentennial website. This is one of the contributions the Washington Historical Society is making to the bicentennial effort and a gift to the community,” said committee member John Stomberger.

Rich in history and tradition, Washington is perhaps best known for the E-5 strength tornado that cut a half-mile wide swath through the city in November 2013, killing three and destroying more than 1,000 structures, and its subsequent recovery and rebuilding under the “Washington Strong” mantra.

The city is also known for its local Native American and Underground Railroad history, the former German prisoner of war camp located within the Libby’s plant during World War II, its quaint town square and shopping district, and three historically themed wall murals.

“People are very interested in Washington’s history and in the bicentennial,” said Slonneger. “We’re looking forward to the celebration.”