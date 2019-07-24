Tazewell County news briefs

EAST PEORIA

City, children’s hospital offer car seat check

A free car seat check will be held the first Wednesday of each month from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Central Fire Station, 201 W. Washington St., in East Peoria.

Parents and child caregivers can make sure car seats are properly installed in vehicles through this program. Nationally-trained child passenger safety technicians will be available to educate caregivers on proper installation of child restraints and best practice guidelines. According to Safe Kids, a national organization promoting car seat safety, 95% of car seats are installed incorrectly.

Those who cannot attend the monthly event can schedule an appointment for a car seat check by calling 309-427-7670. There is no charge for the appointment.

Car seat checks are not scheduled in January and February due to the uncertainty of winter weather.

For more information, call the Children’s Hospital of Illinois at 877-277-6543.

Levee District the place for annual Kids’ Day

The 13th Annual Crittenton Centers Kids’ Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at The Levee District in East Peoria.

Start the day at 9 a.m. with the 100 Meter Kids’ Dash. For the rest of the day enjoy inflatables, cotton candy, face painting, safety vehicles, popcorn, bike activities, snow cones, bounce houses, live stage performances, mini-golf and more at the Family Fun Day.

Crittenton Centers has been serving Peoria and all of central Illinois since 1892. Originally conceived as a maternity home for unwed mothers, the agency has evolved into a multi-service, multi-million dollar not-for-profit (501c3) child welfare organization.

Currently, the organization’s three core services include the Crisis Nursery (emergency and respite care for infants and children ages birth to 6 years), the Child Development Center (preschool and daycare for infants and children ages 6 weeks to 6 years) and Educational and Support Services. Crittenton Centers’ mission is to protect and nurture children and families.

For more information about the day go to https://www.facebook.com/CrittentonCenters/.

MORTON

Army Brass Band to perform for Arts in the Park

The 144th Army Band 5-Star Brass will perform on Thursday, July 25 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Idlewood Arts Pavilion in Morton. Concessions opens at 6 p.m.

The 144th Army Band 5-Star Brass provides music for troop gatherings and activities, military and religious ceremonies, community happenings, and civic affairs like parades and other public events. The 5 Star Brass Band is one of the most requested groups.

It’s comprised of eight “citizen soldier” musicians from throughout Illinois and the surrounding area.

Members of the group are students, teachers, factory workers and others who also serve their state and nation through music.

5 Star Brass plays a variety of music from recent popular vocal tunes by Lorde and Bruno Mars, to older classics from Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson, jazz, and of course military marches.

The group supports the Illinois Adjutant General’s strategic outreach to the soldiers of Illinois, their families, and their communities while also supporting the recruiting efforts of Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Command.

The Morton Fine Arts Association offers the Arts in the Park series. For more information, go to www.mortonfinearts.org.

REGIONAL

Highway construction careers training program

Illinois Central College, Peoria Campus will hold a Highway Construction Careers Training informational program at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 29 at Hickory Hall.

The course is an intensive 12-week program to learn the skills necessary for acceptance in the trades and the opportunity for a career with high wage-earning potential.

The Highway Construction Careers Training Program (HCCTP) at Illinois Central College is a grant-funded program sponsored by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The goal of the Highway Construction Careers Training Program is to increase the number of minorities, women and disadvantaged individuals working in the construction trades.

The program is a 12-week free training course that focuses on preparing individuals for a successful building trade application process by increasing math skills, job readiness, and technical skills.

Training also includes OSHA 10-hour certification, Forklift, and Aerial Lift certification, and First Aid/CPR certification. Upon successful completion of the program, students will have the skills necessary to seek careers as laborers, cement masons, operating engineers, electricians, ironworkers, sheet metal workers, carpenters, bricklayers, and other union construction trades.

Registration is appreciated but not required.

Peplow family to hold 90th family reunion

The descendants of Herman, Albert, William, Fred, John Peplow and Alvjna Burwitz, all

originally from Germany, met at the Minier Park in 1930 and the reunion has continued since,

known as the Peplow Reunion.

Attendance was 115 people at the first reunion in 1930.

All Peplow relatives are encouraged to attend the 90th and final reunion on Sunday, July 28, at

St. John’s United Church of Christ Fellowship Hall in Miner on North School Street across

from Olympia West Elementary School.

A potluck will be held at 12:30 p.m. Table service and drinks will be provided.

If you have questions, call or text, Secretary-Kathryn MCNeely at 309-275-8898.

STATE

July is the peak month for grill fires

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) wants to remind all Illinoisans to practice safe grilling techniques this summer. More and more people entertain outdoors during the summer months, leading to the increase of fires caused by grills. July is the peak month for grilling fires.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), reports over 70 percent of U.S. households own at least one outdoor BBQ, grill or smoker. Gas grills contribute to a higher number of fires than charcoal grills. NFPA reports 64% of households own a gas grill. On average, 10,200 home fires are started by a grill yearly. Each year 19,000 patients visit the Emergency room with injuries caused from grilling. Thermal burns are the most common injury with over 9,000 reported.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal advises everyone to take these steps to help ensure a safe summer filled with everyone’s favorite grilled foods.

Propane and charcoal grills should only be used outdoors

The grill should be placed away from the home or deck railings, and out from under eaves of your home and overhanging tree branches

Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grilling area

Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill

Never leave your grill unattended

Always make sure gas grill lid is open before lighting it

Check the gas tank on your propane grills and hoses for leaks each time before using

If you smell gas while grilling, immediately get away from the grill and call the fire department

Make sure charcoal grill coals are cool before disposing on them in a metal container

Bonfires, pit fires and campfires can also create fire safety dangers during the summer months. Campfires need to be built at least 25 feet way from tents, shrubs and anything that can burn. Make sure fires are allowed in the area that you are camping. Use of chimineas, outdoor fireplaces and fire pits need to be at least 10 feet away from your home or anything that can burn.

For more information about grilling, visit the National Fire Protection Association’s website at: https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Seasonal-fire-causes/Grilling.