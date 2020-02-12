Tazewell County news briefs

EAST PEORIA

Model train fair rolls into ICC campus

The Peoria Train Fair returns to the Illinois Central College East Peoria campus, Sunday, Feb. 16. The Train Fair, the last until November, runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is sponsored by the Illinois Valley Model Railroad Club in Peoria and Pekin’s River City Model Railroad Club.

The clubs’ fundraiser will feature operating layouts, swap meet tables, videos and more. Admission is just $3 for adults. Kids, 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult. Refreshments will be available.

Whether you are a model railroad enthusiast, train buff, or a beginner, there will be something for everybody. It’s a great time to see the latest products and talk to those who can answer attendee’s questions.

The operating layouts return to the Train Fair this year courtesy of the River City Model Railroad Club, giving attendees an idea of what is possible in model railroading.

DVDs, videos, books, and photos, as well as many model railroad parts and supplies will be available. Tables will also highlight new and used items from most scales including Lionel, G, O, HO, N and Z. Real railroad memorabilia will be available including clothing (hats, shirts, patches, and pins).

All proceeds from the fair support the Illinois Valley Model Railroad Club in Peoria and River City Model Railroad Club in Pekin and their efforts to highlight and promote the hobby of model railroading to all.

For information, contact Rick Stephenson at rick@rickstephenson.com.

MORTON

Village taking applications for police officer testing

The Morton Police & Fire Commission will be conducting testing for the entry-level position of police officer.

Applicants must be a citizen of the United States, possess a valid driver’s license, and possess a high school diploma or the equivalent. Additional minimum requirements may also be imposed. Unless otherwise provided by Illinois statute, all applicants must be between the ages 21 and 35 as of May 27.

The current base salary range for Morton Police Officers Morton is $52,145 to $69,093. The department also offers a competitive benefit and retirement package.

Written and physical testing will be conducted on Saturday, May 30 at 8:30 a.m. at Morton High School, 350 N. Illinois Ave, Morton.

Application packets may be obtained Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. from the Morton Police Department located at 375 W. Birchwood St. or Morton Village Hall located at 120 N. Main St., Morton.

They may also be obtained on line at http://www.morton-il.gov/employment

Additional information may be obtained by calling 309-266-6666.

Completed application forms must be returned to the Morton Police Department by Wednesday, May 27 at 5 p.m.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

Residents form for new group for community action

A diverse group of people from Tazewell County has started a group, 100+ Who Care – Tazewell County, to pool resources and actions to help local needs.

“We all, as individuals, care deeply about our community and the non-profits that call Tazewell County home,” said founder Talena Michels, “and many of us simply don’t have the time or budget to give as much as we would like. When a friend suggested that I take a look at this model of ‘Speed Philanthropy’ I was hooked. It’s the perfect solution.”

When people donate $50 to a charity, they may wonder whether it makes a difference. But in collective giving means that when 100 people donate $50 at the same time, that’s $5,000 for some worthy cause.

All that’s required of people involved in 100+ Who Care Tazewell County is that they give $50 and one hour of their time, four times a year. There’s no selling, soliciting items to auction or other donations, no telemarketing or event planning.

Instead, it’s a great opportunity for people to network across a range of interests and backgrounds.

At the beginning of group meetings, everyone will be able to suggest a non-profit organization to get help. Three will be drawn and their advocates will have time to promote their charity. Everyone present will vote and the organization with the most votes will receive the donations.

The fundraising goal is a $5,000 donation each quarter.

“100+ People Who Care – Tazewell County is open to anyone who cares about Tazewell County and is looking to make a big impact on a local nonprofit,” Michels said.

An initial meeting is scheduled for 6-7p.m. Wednesday, March 4 at the Pekin Public Library, 301 S. Fourth St. in Pekin.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/TazewellCares.

CFPA seeks nominations for outstanding youth leader

The Center for Prevention of Abuse (CFPA) is now accepting nominations for its “Outstanding Youth Leader in Violence Prevention” Award to recognize and honor high school students in the Tri-County Area who are dedicated to building a safe and peaceful school or community. The award is presented by Ameren Illinois.

Nominations are open through March 31 and CFPA will announce the winner in May. There is no cost to the submission and creativity is highly encouraged.

“We are excited to accept nominations for this award, now in its third year, and honor the inspiring students in the region we serve,” said Carol Merna, Chief Executive Officer at CFPA. “Last year, we reached more than 35,000 students in the Tri-County Area through our Prevention Education programming and are proud to offer a space for those students to be recognized for their dedication and commitment to building a more peaceful community. Whether a student is dedicated to peaceful conflict resolution, they speak out against bullying, or they create a positive and uplifting afterschool club, we want to celebrate their successes and efforts in making a safe place, free of abuse, for everyone.”

Students who attend high school in Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford County and have received some form of CFPA’s Violence Prevention Education programming are eligible to receive the award. Previous programming includes, but is not limited to, Keeping My Body Safe, H.A.R.T.S, social and emotional learning, Bullying Prevention, Teen Dating Violence Prevention, Healthy Relationships, or Human Trafficking Prevention. The student must show a significant commitment to creating a safe and peaceful environment at home, school, their place of work, or out in the community, and the project or program must be related to one of CFPA’s core service areas – domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual abuse/assault, human trafficking, elder abuse or abuse of adults living with disabilities.

Anyone has the ability to nominate a student by completing the nomination form here or downloading on the CFPA website at www.centerforpreventionofabuse.org under the Prevention Education tab. Submit the completed form with required video or written essay to PreventEd@centerforpreventionofabuse.org.

For more information, full submission guidelines, and to download the nomination form, visit www.centerforpreventionofabuse.org. Direct questions about the contest to Laura at CFPA at 309-691-0551.

STATE

IDNR accepting applications for Earth Day programs

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 28 for Earth Day in the Parks events from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Events involve students and their teachers conducting natural resources stewardship activities, such as planting native wildflowers and grasses, building bird nesting boxes and removing invasive exotic plants at participating Illinois state parks. Participants are selected through an application process.

Earth Day in the Parks is held in April and May. Dates vary by location.

The application form is available at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/education/Pages/.

Civil War Saturday at Old State Capitol

Visit the Old State Capitol in Springfield for a fun, family-friendly free program hosted by the Springfield Soldiers’ Aid Society Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteers in historic attire will help those attending to learn about the women who worked in the building during the Civil War and experience history by trying crafts that were popular during the Civil War.

The Old State Capitol, a reconstruction of Illinois’ fifth statehouse, served as the seat of state government and a center of Illinois political life from 1839 to 1876. It is open daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.