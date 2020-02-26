Tazewell County news briefs

REGIONAL

Annie’s Project registration deadline nears

Annie’s Project courses have successfully reached more than 9,000 farm and ranch women in 33 states.

The next Annie’s Project is being co-sponsored by University of Illinois Extension, Fulton-Mason-Peoria-Tazewell Unit, and Fulton County Farm Bureau starting in March.

Annie’s Project is designed to help farm women develop their management and decision making skills in the dynamic, complex world of agriculture.

Dates for the six-session series will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 17, 19, 24, 26, 31, and April 2, with each session running from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Fulton County Farm Bureau, 15411 N IL 100 Hwy, Lewistown.

Check-in will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a lite supper being served each evening.

The cost of the program is $50 and is payable by the registration deadline on March 2. If you are an Annie’s Project Alumni and would like a refresher, the cost is $30. Checks should be payable to University of Illinois.

Pre-registration is required by March 2. Online registration is available at https://go.illinois.edu/AnniesProject2020

For more information contact, Christine Belless at cbelless@illinois.edu or call 309-547-3711.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in any event listed in this news release, contact your local Extension office.

EAST PEORIA

ICC fall 2020 scholarships still available

Illinois Central College strongly encourages all students who plan to enroll in the fall 2020 semester to apply for the large number of available scholarships.

The ICC Educational Foundation awards more than 600 scholarships totaling over $850,000 to students each academic year.

ICC students may apply for the scholarships up until 11:59 p.m. on March 1, using the online application system.

The online application process is simple, and by completing one application, students are automatically considered for every scholarship for which they are eligible.

Go online to view a complete listing of all available ICC scholarships at icc.edu/students/scholarships/.

Questions about scholarships or the application process may be directed to Stephanie Holmes at 309-694-8420.

PEORIA

Lecture to discuss true crime entertainment

Melissa Grunow will present “True Crime Fandom: Ethical Justice or Grotesque Entertainment?” in Arbor Auditorium on the Illinois Central College Peoria Campus, 5407 N University St., Peoria, on Tuesday, March 10 from 7 to 8 p.m.

True crime has experienced a revival in the past five years with so many popular podcasts and Netflix docuseries.

Although humankind’s fascination with crime can be traced back to cave paintings 30,000 years ago, the latest surge in old murder cases, kidnapped children and felonious celebrities has become an all-consuming pastime.

Those attending will learn the socio-historical evolution of true crime fascination, the psychological appeal of gruesome violence and ethical conundrums associated with the genre.

PEKIN

Early registration deadline Feb. 29 for run/walk

In honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month this April, the Center for Prevention of Abuse (CFPA) is hosting its third annual 5K run/1 mile walk, I Run with Survivors, on Saturday, April 11 at the Levee District at 8 a.m. Registration is open at https://raceroster.com/events/2020/26273/i-run-with-survivors.

Enter code EARLYBIRD2020 at checkout to receive $10 off registration through Saturday, Feb. 29.

The general admission fee is $30. The registration fee for participants ages 4-17 is $15 and registration is free for children younger than three years old. The course is stroller, wheelchair, and pet friendly.

All participants will receive a race day T-shirt the color of sexual assault awareness and CFPA swag and are encouraged to wear it at the event. The first 50 participants to sign up receive a CFPA PopSocket. First time racers receive teal shoelaces and a water bottle.

Merchandise from CFPA, including coffee mugs, pop sockets, and more, are available for purchase on the registration website.

The website also features a fundraising platform that allows participants to raise money for CFPA through peer-to-peer fundraising.

Race day activities include speakers, photo opportunities, music from Mix 106.9, and refreshments following the race.

MORTON

District 709 schedules kindergarten screenings

School District 709 kindergarten pre-registration and screening for the 2020-21 school year will be held on March 19-20 at 1050 S. Fourth Ave. Call 263-2581 for an appointment. Children who will be 5 years old by Sept.1 are eligible to enter kindergarten in the fall.

Parents and guardians need to bring the following documents to your appointment:

Certified Birth Certificate (the one from the county, not the hospital)

Immunization records

Most recent physical exam, dental exam, and vision exam (if you have them)

Village to hold testing for new police officers

The Morton Police & Fire Commission will be conducting testing for the entry-level position of police officer.

Applicants must be a citizen of the United States, possess a valid driver’s license, and possess a high school diploma or the equivalent. Additional minimum requirements may also be imposed. Unless otherwise provided by Illinois statute, all applicants must be between the ages 21 and 35 as of May 27.

The current base salary range for Morton Police Officers Morton is $52,145 to $69,093. The department also offers a competitive benefit and retirement package.

Written and physical testing will be conducted on Saturday, May 30 at 8:30 a.m. at Morton High School located at 350 N. Illinois Ave.

Application packets may be obtained Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. from the Morton Police Department located at 375 W. Birchwood St., or Morton Village Hall located at 120 N. Main St.; they may also be obtained on line at http://www.morton-il.gov/employment

Additional information may be obtained by calling 309-266-6666.

STATE

Fire Marshall pushes purchase of approved smoke alarms

The Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal is reminding Illinoisans of the importance of having approved smoke alarms.

Illinois law requires that smoke alarms in dwelling units are listed by an approved third-party testing organization.

The Smoke Detector Act (425 ILCS 60) outlines requirements for smoke alarms in dwelling units (one- and two-family homes).

According to the Act, every home or hotel must have at least one approved, operating smoke detector within fifteen feet of every room used for sleeping purposes. Further, the smoke detector must be installed on the ceiling at least six inches from any walls, or can be installed on a wall located between four and six inches from the ceiling.

An “approved smoke detector” is defined by the Act as “a smoke detector of the ionization or photoelectric type, which complies with all the requirements of the rules and regulations of [OSFM].”

By Jan. 1, 2023, all smoke alarms/detectors must have a sealed 10-year battery unless the alarms are hardwired into the home.

When purchasing a smoke alarm for your household, be certain that that the smoke alarm has been approved by a third-party testing organization as some retail outlets may sell non-listed smoke alarms.

OSFM has worked to pass an update to the NFPA 101, Life Safety Code 2015 edition, effective Jan. 1, which contains requirements for smoke alarms/detectors, including that they be listed by a third-party testing organization.

There are several third-party testing organizations that will validate that a smoke alarm meets nationally-recognized standards. OSFM does not itself endorse any specific brand of smoke alarms or a specific third-party testing organization.