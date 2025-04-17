Tazewell nabs state Historical Society awards

When the Illinois State Historical Society has its Best of Illinois History Awards Luncheon on April 26 in Springfield, Tazewell County will be front and center with seven winners.

The annual event recognizes individuals, groups and organizations for outstanding contributions to the state’s history in the previous year.

“These were the only seven projects recognized in central Illinois,” said Tazewell County Clerk & Recorder of Deeds John Ackerman, whose office was part of five award-winners. “That speaks highly of our community wanting to preserve local history.

“As far as our office, we have a rich history in Tazewell County that we’re extremely proud of, and it should be remembered and highlighted for future generations.”

Ackerman’s office, along with Morton High School and the Tazewell County Veterans Assistance Commission, will be recognized for the program and video, “Celebrating the Last of the Greatest Generation.”

The program, featuring 15 surviving World War II veterans from the county, was held on Memorial Day at the Bertha Frank Performing Arts Center in Morton, and was filmed by Morton students and staff.

“Every single seat in the facility was full, so we had a standing-room-only crowd,” Ackerman said. “That showed an outpouring of interest and appreciation from the citizens of Tazewell County.

“Sadly, five of those 15 vets have passed since then. That shows we are losing these members of the Greatest Generation, so that was an important event.”

The Veterans Assistance Commission and Recorder of Deeds Office, along with the Huntingdon County (Pennsylvania) Veterans Affairs Office and Huntingdon County commissioners, will be awarded for their joint celebration of Civil War veteran William Reed. Born in Huntingdon, Reed migrated to Pekin and worked as a teacher before enlisting in the Union Army at the Tazewell County Courthouse. After the war, he was recognized with a Medal of Honor for bravery during the pivotal Siege of Vicksburg.

In tandem with that effort, Ackerman’s office will be recognized for “Tazewell County Medal of Honor Recipients,” a short video filmed by Ackerman at Vicksburg National Military Park, in Mississippi, that details the heroic efforts of Reed and others during the Siege of Vicksburg.

Pekin Community High School students Kayden Maquet and Chase Benson, the Tazewell County Maintenance Department, and the Recorder of Deeds Office will net an award for the creation of a shadow box, using wood supports from the former Arcade Building prior to its demolition. After receiving the wood, the students created the box to securely display the Civil War-era Medal of Honor, awarded to veteran Dr. Thomas Murphy, at the Recorder of Deeds Office, in Pekin.

As a whole, Pekin High will be recognized for a project titled, “Honoring the Veterans of Tazewell County.” Participating students interviewed veterans from each branch of the military, covering numerous conflicts and timespans, and then researched the county’s Medal of Honor recipients, as well as Pekin residents who died in service to the nation. The students compiled the information on a website (www.pchs.my.canva.site/honoring-veterans-of-tazewell-county), and also took a digital photo of the vets’ handprints to create an American flag.

“It started out with students doing a research program as part of the school curriculum, and it grew to honor all veterans from Tazewell County in history,” Ackerman said. “They really took it and ran with it. I’m so proud of the students. It should be something of deep community pride.”

The City of Pekin, Pekin Bicentennial Committee and book authors Jared Olar, of the Pekin Public Library, and Susan Rynerson, of the Tazewell County Genealogical & Historical Society, will be recognized for the book, “Pekin Bicentennial Pictorial: 1824-2024.” In addition, Ackerman’s office will be recognized for the Pekin Bicentennial “I Voted” sticker series and accompanying sticker booklet campaign.

“This is the third year in a row we’ve received awards from the (Illinois) Historical Society,” Ackerman said. “It is a priority of our office to bring forth the history of our area. To be recognized is an extreme honor.”