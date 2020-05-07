Village of Morton seeks resident feedback on Courtland Street plan

The Village of Morton Public Works Department is inviting public comment on its plan to widen Courtland Street from Walton Avenue to Main Street.

Anyone interested in the proposed improvement may view the plan here.

The planning documents will be available for public comment through Monday, May 18.

If anyone has questions or comments for the public record, they are asked to contact Craig Loudermilk, village of Morton, at 309 266-5361, cloudermilk@morton-il.gov or Kurt Bialobreski from Hanson Professional Services at 309-713-1408, kbialobreski@hanson-inc.com.

Residents are encouraged to view the documents, ask questions, and provide input. Written statements may also be submitted to the village or Hanson Professional Services by May 19.