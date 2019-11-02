Washington Historical Society to honor veterans, gets ready for holidays

David Davis Historical Program

The Washington Historical Society will host Jeff Saulsbery, a history graduate from SIU-Carbondale, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 in the Five Points Library meeting room. Saulsbery has worked for more than 20 years at the David Davis Mansion as the curator and now the site manager.

Saulsbery will share information about Sen. David Davis who nominated Lincoln for president and managed his campaign. Davis’ mansion in Bloomington is currently overseen by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and is one of the 150 greatest buildings in Illinois, according to the Illinois Council of the American Institute of Architects.

The mansion also is a National Historic Landmark. The Garden was chosen a 2011 Finalist for the Governor’s hometown award.

Honoring All Veterans on Nov. 9

The public is invited to stop by the Dement-Zinser House, 105 Zinser Place, during the hours of 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 9. Visit with local vets, thank them for their service, and view the society’s collection of uniforms and patriotic memorabilia.

The society will be serving doughnuts and coffee. Your historical society hopes to welcome a variety of ages of veterans who have current or past military service.

Annual Washington Christmas Home Tour

The Washington Historical Society will again be presenting a walk through local homes decorated for the holidays. This year’s tour will be Tuesday, Dec. 10. “Dine for History” by eating lunch or dinner at Blacksmith’s on the Washington square.

Homes will be open during two times, 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Refreshments will be served at the Dement-Zinser House, so plan on time to stop for a sip and a cookie as well as see some unique displays. For information about the tour call 309-444-7621.