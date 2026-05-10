Washington police officer shoots at suspect

A Washington police officer fired at a suspect today during an incident at a residence.

At the request of the Washington Police Department, Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.

Earlier today, Washington police responded to a call of a shooting inside of a residence on the 900 block of Mallard Way. Upon arrival, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies, including ISP, reported hearing gunfire from inside the residence.

The suspect then opened fire on officers, and a WPD officer returned fire. The residence subsequently became engulfed in flames and the subject exited the residence.

The suspect sustained injuries as a result of the fire and was taken to a local hospital. No officers were struck by gunfire. It is unknown at this time if the suspect was struck by gunfire.

State Police said it is an active and ongoing investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Tazewell County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.